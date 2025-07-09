Jayden Anderson transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Virginia Tech WR ft. Miami Hurricanes

Jayden Anderson has entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season. On Wednesday, On3 shared Pete Nakos' report via X (formerly Twitter) that the wide receiver decided to leave the Virginia Tech Hokies before his freshman year.

Ad

"NEW: Virginia Tech WR Jayden Anderson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos_reports.," On3 tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On3 reported that Anderson committed to the Hokies on Feb. 9, 2024. Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry successfully recruited him over other teams that made offers, including the Georgia Bulldogs. Anderson's decision to enter the transfer portal could interest teams in need of roster depth.

The wide receiver enters college football after finishing his senior year playing for the Green Run High School Stallions (Virginia Beach, Virginia). He helped his team achieve a 13-1 record last season with 49 catches for 1,286 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Ad

Here are the three potential landing spots for Anderson ahead of his freshman year.

Top three landing spots for Jayden Anderson in the transfer portal

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes could be interested in acquiring Jayden Anderson for the upcoming season. Miami is looking to compete for the College Football Playoff national championship with new starting quarterback Carson Beck. Last season, the team had a 10-3 record and qualified for a bowl game.

Ad

Miami coach Mario Cristobal has lost several key wide receivers who joined the NFL during the offseason, like Xavier Restrepo. The Tennessee Titans signed the wide receiver to play alongside former Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Restrepo led the Hurricanes in receiving yards last season with 69 catches for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Another wide receiver that left Miami is Jacolby George, who signed with the Carolina Panthers. He had 53 catches for 752 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

Ad

Cristobal could try to make an offer to Anderson to help Beck have more targets to make plays.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs could try to reach out to the freshman prospect after their initial attempt was unsuccessful. They ended the 2024 season with an 11-3 record and clinched a spot in the CFP.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will need to improve the offense to better their chances of being competitive against the best in the nation. He will be without Beck, after he transferred to Miami after four seasons playing for the Bulldogs. The coach is expected to name Gunner Stockton as the new starting quarterback.

Ad

The Bulldogs also lost their two top wide receivers, Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett, after they were selected in the 2025 NFL draft. Smith is a notable loss as he led the team in receiving yards with 48 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

Smart may try to sign the freshman to bolster the wide receiver rotation.

East Carolina Pirates

The East Carolina Pirates are a team that could be looking to add a freshman wide receiver ahead of the 2025 season. Last year, they concluded the season with an 8-5 record and participated in a bowl game.

Ad

On3 reported that the Pirates made an offer to Anderson before he signed with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The team has wide receivers returning for their senior or final year in college football. One of the notable returns is Anthony Smith, who led the team in receiving yards with 41 catches for 799 yards and six touchdowns. He will be a graduate student for the upcoming season.

The addition of the freshman prospect would give the Pirates a potential key wide receiver who could remain on the team for the next three or four seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.