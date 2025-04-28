"I can tell how much the moment means to you"- Dez Bryant celebrates Xavier Restrepo's stoic reaction to signing with Titans

Xavier Restrepo kept his emotions in check after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans, standing out on a night often defined by viral celebrations. Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant took notice, praising Restrepo’s stoic reaction and offering a public endorsement that quickly gained attention.

“Congratulations bro! I can tell how much the moment means to you,” Bryant wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I can tell you’re ready to get to work and prove your worth… I’m looking forward to watching you ball.”

Restrepo was selected by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft and responded with the same quiet humility that has defined his football journey.

“Appreciate you legend! Time to work!” he replied, showing respect to one of the NFL’s most passionate wide receivers.

Known for his toughness and reliability at Miami, Xavier Restrepo’s path to the NFL was built on grit rather than flash. Despite being a former three-star recruit, he led the Hurricanes with 1,092 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his final college season, earning a reputation as one of the most dependable slot targets in the country.

Retooling their wide receiver corps after parting ways with DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans added veteran Tyler Boyd in free agency and selected Restrepo on Day 3 of the draft. Boyd now leads a group that includes Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips, and a host of young depth players.

With Will Levis returning as the incumbent starter and rookie Cam Ward expected to compete for snaps, the Titans’ offense is looking for reliable targets, a role Restrepo is well-positioned to fill given his chemistry with Ward from their time together at Miami.

Xavier Restrepo’s quiet confidence could make noise in Tennessee

What stood out about Xavier Restrepo’s draft moment wasn’t the typical tears or viral celebrations. His controlled, almost business-like demeanor showed that he’s not just happy to be in the NFL; he’s determined to perform on the grandest stage of all.

As the Titans head into offseason programs, Restrepo will have the opportunity to carve out a role early, especially in the slot where his quickness and reliable hands could earn immediate trust from the coaching staff. If he brings the same work ethic that powered his rise at Miami, he could quickly become one of the draft’s late-round steals.

With veterans already taking notice, the rookie wideout is just beginning what could be a promising NFL journey.

