DeAndre Hopkins reveals Lamar Jackson drew him to Ravens

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the biggest free-agency movers of the 2025 season, joining the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $6-million contract. According to him, Lamar Jackson was a major factor in his decision.

During his introductory press conference on Friday, the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver said that he was impressed by the multiple-time MVP quarterback's playing style:

"Lamar is known for running, but watch [the] film, and I was watching YouTube highlights of this offense to kind of get familiar with it, and he makes some incredible throws, and some of the interceptions as a receiver, you have to take responsibility yourself. Lamar, he knows how to thread the needle."

He added:

“Lamar being the leader of this team is part of the reason that I came here. What he stands for and how he’s led this team and this organization… that played a big part in coming here for sure.”

As it turns out, Hopkins is a long-time admirer of Lamar Jackson's qualities, having first caught a glimpse of him in 2016, during his Heisman Trophy run at Louisville. The move to the Ravens also reunited Hopkins with Derrick Henry, a former teammate and someone he considers family.

DeAndre Hopkins admits joining Ravens was far-fetched; predicts how many touchdowns he, Lamar Jackson, and Derrick Henry will score

DeAndre Hopkins also admitted that he "honestly did not think" joining Jackson and dominant running back Derrick Henry, who was also his teammate for one year at Tennessee, was "a possibility". But now with that happening, he hopes for many touchdowns:

"Hopefully enough to win a lot of games. To win the games we need to win. I don't have a number, but hopefully more than a little bit."

He continued by extolling his newfound relationships:

"[Shoot], Coach [John] Harbaugh. Lamar, Derrick. Derrick and I talk throughout the year, and that's one of my best friends. He keeps it honest, so for me, it was a couple of different things. From the head coach down, I feel like everyone, they compete, they're dawgs, and I feel like this organization [and] this team matches who I am."

As a Raven, DeAndre Hopkins will be wearing the No. 10 jersey again. When he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in the middle of the 2024 season, running back Isiah Pacheco already had it, so he switched to No. 8 as a tribute to the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

