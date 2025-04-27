What is Xavier Restrepo's facial condition? Titans WR's health condition explored

Xavier Restrepo was one of the many NFL prospects who went undrafted over the weekend. However, he later got a call from the Tennessee Titans and is set to join former Miami teammate Cam Ward at the franchise for the 2025 NFL season.

Ad

Restrepo has a rare facial condition, developing a vascular anomaly soon after birth, which resulted in a distinct malformation of his lips. Per his mother, Ashley, at the time of his birth, a doctor squeezed the veins located around his cheek, which may have caused the condition.

Xavier Restrepo at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with Footballville back in 2022, Restrepo's mother opened up about the condition and how it affects him. She said (1:13):

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"When he was being born. They used forceps which and they ended up pinching up a cluster of his veins and his face. When they took him out, we didn't know until later on in life."

Ad

Xavier Restrepo reportedly developed the condition around three months after birth, affecting the left side of his lip, and it has remained over time.

According to Hospikim Medicine, it is a rare condition that may form in different vessels throughout the body. While the exact cause is unknown, it may result from genetic abnormalities in local tissues or, in some cases, be inherited.

In vascular anomalies, the network of vessels "enlarge or form tangles, pockets or shunting vessels." This may cause abnormal flow of blood in the body.

Ad

Xavier Restrepo gets emotional after signing with the Titans

Although Xavier Restrepo wasn't selected in the NFL draft, he later received a call from the Tennessee Titans officials about his selection. It was an unforgettable and emotional time for him, and after receiving the good news, the college football star was all emotional.

He was with his family and friends when he received the call. After discussing with officials, Restrepo looked at his family and friends and said:

Ad

"Tennessee."

Everyone jumped for joy to celebrate the big moment.

Xavier Restrepo shared an emotional video on his X (formerly Twitter) account following his selection, along with a motivating three-word caption:

"GOD NEVER FAILS.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

He posted another video, a recap of his game with a strong message, which reads:

"God Doesn’t Make Mistakes. Be Still. Won’t be denied."

Expand Tweet

Last season, for his impressive performance, Restrepo earned the Consensus All-American title and also the First-Team All-ACC. He is now gearing up for his NFL debut with Cam Ward in the NFL Tennessee Titans. Ward and Restrepo both played for Miami in college football from 2020 to 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.