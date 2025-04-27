What is Xavier Restrepo's facial condition? Titans WR's health condition explored

Xavier Restrepo was one of the many NFL prospects who went undrafted over the weekend. However, he later got a call from the Tennessee Titans and is set to join former Miami teammate Cam Ward at the franchise for the 2025 NFL season.
Restrepo has a rare facial condition, developing a vascular anomaly soon after birth, which resulted in a distinct malformation of his lips. Per his mother, Ashley, at the time of his birth, a doctor squeezed the veins located around his cheek, which may have caused the condition.
In an interview with Footballville back in 2022, Restrepo's mother opened up about the condition and how it affects him. She said (1:13):
"When he was being born. They used forceps which and they ended up pinching up a cluster of his veins and his face. When they took him out, we didn't know until later on in life."
Xavier Restrepo reportedly developed the condition around three months after birth, affecting the left side of his lip, and it has remained over time.
According to Hospikim Medicine, it is a rare condition that may form in different vessels throughout the body. While the exact cause is unknown, it may result from genetic abnormalities in local tissues or, in some cases, be inherited.
In vascular anomalies, the network of vessels "enlarge or form tangles, pockets or shunting vessels." This may cause abnormal flow of blood in the body.
Xavier Restrepo gets emotional after signing with the Titans
Although Xavier Restrepo wasn't selected in the NFL draft, he later received a call from the Tennessee Titans officials about his selection. It was an unforgettable and emotional time for him, and after receiving the good news, the college football star was all emotional.
He was with his family and friends when he received the call. After discussing with officials, Restrepo looked at his family and friends and said:
"Tennessee."
Everyone jumped for joy to celebrate the big moment.
Xavier Restrepo shared an emotional video on his X (formerly Twitter) account following his selection, along with a motivating three-word caption:
"GOD NEVER FAILS.”
He posted another video, a recap of his game with a strong message, which reads:
"God Doesn’t Make Mistakes. Be Still. Won’t be denied."
Last season, for his impressive performance, Restrepo earned the Consensus All-American title and also the First-Team All-ACC. He is now gearing up for his NFL debut with Cam Ward in the NFL Tennessee Titans. Ward and Restrepo both played for Miami in college football from 2020 to 2024.
Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.