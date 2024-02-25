Jayden de Laura NFL draft projection: Top 5 landing spots for the former Arizona QB ft. San Francisco 49ers

Jayden de Laura declared for the NFL draft on Thursday. The former Arizona quarterback made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account after encountering some trouble in his decision to return to college football in 2024.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, de Laura transferred to Texas State to continue his career. However, his arrival was met with protests on the Texas State University campus due to a previous lawsuit of sexual assault in 2017.

This led him to withdraw from the university some weeks ago, and he has now decided to turn into a pro. In a statement on Thursday, de Laura wrote:

“After much thought, prayer and encouragement by those closest to me, I have made the decision to officially declare for the 2024 NFL Draft,” de Laura said.

“While I look forward to the challenging work ahead preparing for the game at the highest level (starting with Arizona Pro Day), I will always take the friendships and collegiate experience with me wherever I play next.”

Five landing spot for Jayden De Laura

With Jayden de Laura now transitioning to the professional stage, let's examine his possible landing spot provided his past doesn't count against him. He notably expected to be a backup option in his first few seasons in the league.

#1, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers recorded the exit of two quality quarterbacks, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, ahead of last season following the rise of Brock Purdy. Bringing in Jayden de Laura would help solidify the franchise quarterback room with Purdy And Sam Darnold.

#2, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will be picking a new starting quarterback in the upcoming draft. With either Jimmy Garoppolo or Aidan O’Connell potentially leaving the franchise, Jayden de Laura will be a brilliant backup option.

#3, Jacksonville Jaguars

Without a doubt, the Jacksonville Jaguars need a better backup for Trevor Lawrence than C.J. Bethead. Considering his wealth of experience in the college football world, de Laura could fit perfectly into this role.

#4, Cincinnati Bengals

Jake Browning won the battle to become Joe Burrow’s backup last season against Trevor Siemian. He went on to start seven games for the Bengals. With not much experience under his belt, de Laura can make the quarterback room more solid.

#5, Los Angeles Chargers

Eaton Sticks had no NFL start under his belt prior to the 2023 season, where he started four. He, however, lost all the four, showcasing his inefficiency. With Jim Harbaugh's era set to commence, Jayden de Laura would be the right option to back up Justin Herbert.