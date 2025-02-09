Jeffrey Bassa NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Oregon LB ft. LA Chargers

Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa has been a consistent force for the Oregon Ducks for four seasons. However, he will no longer be available for the Ducks as he has declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Bassa was a big part of the Ducks' success this season. He registered 54 tackles, including 23 solo efforts, two passes defended, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. As a result of his strong play, Bassa is the 79th-ranked player in the 2025 NFL draft, according to Pro Football Focus. That would have him getting drafted in the third round.

Several teams need help at the linebacker position in the draft. Any team that misses out on one of the top options could look at Jeffrey Bassa as a suitable consolation prize. These are the three teams that would be good landing spots for him.

Top three landing spots for Oregon LB Jeffrey Bassa

#1 LA Chargers

The LA Chargers took a step forward this season, reaching the playoffs in their first season with Jim Harbaugh at the helm. However, the team still has some gaping holes on its roster that need to be addressed. Notably, the Chargers must improve their defense. Although Justin Herbert is a great quarterback, he cannot carry a team that has no defense.

Picking up Jeffrey Bassa with a mid-round pick would make a lot of sense for the LA Chargers. There are no standout linebackers in the first or second round, so the Chargers are likely to make picks at different positions in the early rounds.

#2 LA Rams

The LA Rams will be busy this offseason with the team making some major changes. Most notably, the Rams are planning to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp. However, despite the chaos on offense, they need to address their defense.

Jeffrey Bassa would be a great fit for the Rams. He is a former safety who has proven he can cover tight ends with great lateral movement. He is also an effective player on special teams. All of these are traits that the Rams have valued historically.

#3 Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are expected to make some big pickups in the 2025 NFL draft. They need help at nearly every position, but they will likely focus on star positions like QB, Edge and WR in the first few rounds. As a result, picking up a linebacker in the mid-rounds like Jeffrey Bassa would make sense.

