Jim Harbaugh landing spots: Bears, Raiders, Panthers, Chargers emerge as probable destinations

Amid the sign-stealing allegation the Michigan football program is engulfed in, there's a huge chance Jim Harbaugh could leave Ann Arbor after this season for a return to the NFL. It's worth noting that securing an NFL job has been in the frame for Harbaugh for a while.

The former San Francisco 49ers coach is hoping to lead the Wolverines to the national championship this season, which will be a perfect send-off for him. With Harbaugh yet to sign an extension at Michigan, a couple of NFL teams are already circling him.

Here, let's take a look at the possible destination for the Wolverines coach in the NFL.

Jim Harbaugh landing spots

#1, Chicago Bears

Reports suggest that the Bears are diligently considering their options in the event of a coaching staff change in 2024. The Bears have been underwhelming since Matt Eberflus took over.

NFL insider Dianna Russini indicates that the Bears have, at the very least, entertained the idea of recruiting Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh if he opts to depart from college football. Harbaugh comes as a brilliant choice for the franchise in their bid for a resurgence in the NFL.

#2, Las Vegas Raiders

Jim Harbaugh has been in the frame for the Raiders job since coach Josh McDaniels was fired earlier this season. The franchise is a real option for Harbaugh as the links have strengthened.

Raiders owner Mark Davis seriously considered the possibility of bringing the Wolverines coach to Las Vegas in 2022 with Ed Dodds as general manager. His previous connection with the franchise as a quarterback coach continues to present him as a brilliant option for the job.

#3, Carolina Panthers

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Saturday that Jim Harbaugh could be considered as a candidate for the vacant Carolina Panthers head coaching position.

Reports indicated that the Michigan coach was in communication with the Panthers during the team's coaching search last season. However, team owner David Tepper decided against it due to some of his reservations. Nonetheless, it appears he might be ready to do away with them this time.

#4, Los Angeles Chargers

With the Chargers now only having an outside chance of making the NFL Playoffs this season, there's a huge possibility the franchise will part ways with Brandon Staley.

There is a widespread belief that the Chargers could be the ideal coaching position for Harbaugh, and one significant reason is Justin Herbert. ESPN's Mike Greenberg further fueled this speculation on Monday by revealing that Harbaugh has a genuine affinity for Herbert among all the young quarterbacks.