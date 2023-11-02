Jim Harbaugh to Raiders is “perfectly set up” for Michigan HC, claims $20,000,000 worth Super Bowl winner

Reports suggest Jim Harbaugh is close to agreeing to a new contract with Michigan that would make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. However, it’s not a done deal yet, which makes a return to the NFL possible in the wake of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegation.

With the Las Vegas Raiders firing Josh McDaniels as their head coach on Wednesday, Keyshawn Johnson believes Jim Harbaugh is one of the candidates the franchise will consider. On "Undisputed," Johnson said he believes Harbaugh is a perfect fit considering his familiarity with the organization:

"He is a former coach at the Raiders, some time ago he was the quarterback coach there. So, he has a little familiarization with the organization and he wants to get back into the NFL in the right situation. It's perfectly set up for him.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Johnson believes Jim Harbaugh deserves an NFL opportunity

Keyshawn Johnson has always believed in the ability of Jim Harbaugh. In the wake of a link to the Minnesota Vikings job in 2022, Johnson noted the Michigan coach deserves to be in the NFL, pointing to his record in college football and exploits with the San Francisco 49ers.

“You look at it, he deserves to be in the National Football League,” Johnson said. “You talk about his record in college. He did well at the University of San Diego. Stanford obviously speaks for itself.”

“The San Francisco 49ers, where he compiled a 44-19 record and still going to the Super Bowl but not winning, and then seeing what he’s done at Michigan. The program is in good shape. He deserves the NFL."

Now that an NFL return is fast becoming a possibility for Jim Harbaugh, Johnson remains confident of his ability to lead an NFL team toward success and the Las Vegas Raiders job comes as a good one. Notably, Antonio Pierce will serve as the Raiders interim coach until the end of the season.

Jim Harbaugh's desire to return to the NFL

Without a doubt, Harbaugh possesses the desire to return to the NFL. He explored the option in 2022 before signing an extension with Michigan and might be up for it if the opportunity is right, especially with the current situation at Michigan.

There's a belief he wants to win the Super Bowl after narrowly losing the championship game to his brother's Baltimore Ravens with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He has a 44-19-1 record in the NFL with the 49ers from 2011 to 2014, and he looks ready to come back to do something better in the league.