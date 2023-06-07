Jim Harbaugh’s Family: How many children does the Michigan Football Head Coach have? Inside the Coach’s personal life

As with most other sports personalities, there’s much more to Jim Harbaugh’s life than what we see him do with football teams week in and week out. As one of the top coaches in college football all over the country, the Michigan football head coach leads quite a busy life. But that should indeed not fool anyone. Because beyond all that, he is a family man.

Jim Harbaugh is from a family with deep ties and connections to football. His father, Jack Harbaugh, had a long successful career as a college football coach. He and his older brother, John Harbaugh, followed in their daddy’s footsteps to become football coaches and made history as the first pair of brothers to become head coaches in the NFL. The two faced off in a historic Super Bowl tie in 2013.

The Harbaugh brothers

Jim Harbough's Family Background and Career Beginning

Being raised by a father working actively as a college football coach influenced Harbaugh’s childhood, playing a big part in his love for and subsequent dedication to the game of football. His family moved around a lot due to the nature of his father’s job and lived in places like Ohio, Kentucky, California, and Michigan.

Harbaugh attended high school in Michigan and California. He attended the University of Michigan, where he excelled as a college football player, leading the Wolverines to the 1987 Rose Bowl and finishing third in the Heisman Trophy Poll.

After that, he was selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 1987 NFL draft. He spent 14 seasons in the NFL playing for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and San Diego Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh began his coaching career as an unpaid assistant to his father while the latter was head coach at Western Kentucky University. He got his first NFL coaching job as the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders. The University of San Diego appointed him as head coach in 2004, his first role as head coach.

Jim Harbaugh’s Children

Jim Harbaugh has fathered seven children over the course of two marriages. His first marriage was with Miah Harbaugh from 1996 to 2006, and together they had three children, two sons and a daughter.

Their first son, Jay, graduated from Oregon State University and currently serves under his dad as the safeties/special teams coach at Michigan. Their second son, James, studied Music, Theatre, and Dance at Michigan while their daughter, Grace, plays water polo and studies History of Art at Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh married his second wife, Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh, in 2008, and he has four kids from the marriage; 2 daughters, Addison and Katherine, and two sons, Jack and John, named after his father and older brother.

