The College Football Playoff semi-finals are just around the corner, with the festival season nearing the New Year. Jim Harbaugh and his men will take on the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

Friends and families of the players and coaches have already started checking in Los Angeles ahead of the big game. James Harbaugh, Jim's son, has also packed his bags.

He posted a story on his Instagram featuring the airport from where his flight will take off. His caption read,

"we are ROSE BOWL bound."

Screenshot via Instagram (@jamesharbaugh)

Rose Bowl: Last game of Jim Harbaugh?

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh faces a pivotal moment in his career. The Wolverines have put a 10-year, $125 million contract on the table, making Harbaugh the top-earning coach in college football history. This will surpass the $115 million deal of Dabo Swinney.

However, the Wolverines have not made it easy for Harbaugh to decide. They have included a clause preventing him from pursuing an NFL role in the 2024 season.

If the ink does not hit the paper, Jim Harbaugh could become a hot commodity in the NFL coaching market come 2024. The Rose Bowl is, therefore, a battleground for the championship and future of Michigan football under Harbaugh.

Michigan enters the College Football Playoff as the top seed this year, aiming at the national title. However, off-field turbulence has cut short Harbaugh’s happiness. The Michigan coach saw suspensions, NCAA investigations and the departure of key players like Blake Corum and Roman Wilson this year.

The Wolverines prepare to play Alabama on New Year, with the outcome having significance beyond the scoreboard. Will this be Harbaugh’s last game, or does a new chapter await him at Michigan? Only time and a lucrative contract will tell.

