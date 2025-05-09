Jim Knowles shares intricate details of his first meeting with Drew Allar & Co. after Ohio State exit

Jim Knowles was the Ohio State Buckeyes' defensive coordinator during their 2024 CFP national championship victory. He was masterful in preparing the Buckeyes' defense against formidable opponents in the playoffs. The program lost just twice all season, to the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines.

Ad

That's why it came as a shock when Knowles joined the Penn State Nittany Lions on February 4, 2025. It's rare to see a DC lead a team to first-place finishes in yards allowed, scoring defense, and red zone defense, then depart to a rival program in the same role.

Ahead of the 2025 CFB season, Knowles has revealed the details of his first meeting with Drew Allar and his Penn State teammates. Speaking on "Next Up with Adam Breneman”, Knowles said,

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do a lot of direct teaching to get the players out of that mode of texting and looking at their phones all the time. You know, that's the way this generation is. I'm just trying to get them to operate in a call-and-response kind of thing. So that was the first meeting, and I'm sure maybe at times they thought it was corny, but they bought right in."

Ad

Ad

He continued,

"To me, it gets them involved in the meeting, so I started to teach them that this is how we run the meetings, and it's really step one. I ask why we are here as coaches, and the players say to teach. And why are they here (players), and they say to learn? I say, okay, now we can start the meeting since everyone knows their jobs."

Ad

Jim Knowles served as the Ohio State Buckeyes' defensive coordinator from December 7, 2021, until he joined the Penn State Nittany Lions, replacing Tom Allen, who has since taken the role of defensive coordinator at Clemson.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Jim Knowles and Penn State?

Jim Knowles was a key contributor to the Ohio State Buckeyes' national championship win in the 2024/25 campaign. His stifling defense was a nightmare for opposing head coaches and offensive coordinators.

The Nittany Lions could benefit from his expertise ahead of the 2025 regular season. In the College Football Playoff Semifinal game, the Nittany Lions allowed 27 points against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A stingier defense could have secured their spot in the extended college football playoffs.

The Nittany Lions will fancy their chances in the upcoming season. They have an excellent quarterback in Drew Allar and a well-assembled offense. They'll aim to go at least one step further in Jim Knowles' first season as defensive coordinator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More