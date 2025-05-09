Jim Knowles makes feelings known about partnering with James Franklin & Co. after awkward Ohio State exit

Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has opened up on his decision to leave Ohio State and join the Nittany Lions.

Knowles helped the Buckeyes win the national title last season, as his defense was a massive reason why Ohio State had success. Although he won a national title, Knowles shocked many when he left the Buckeyes to take the same role at Penn State.

After spring practices had concluded, Knowles went on Next Up with Adam Brennan and discussed his decision to go to Penn State and work with coach James Franklin.

"It's everything I had hoped for, really a family," Knowles said (0:10). "You get a sense of everyone committed to one cause and guys pulling in the same direction. Easy to work with, the staff, everyone is professional. I mean there is still some fun to be had, and a lot of communication with the head coach and amongst the staff."

Knowles made a big decision to leave Ohio State for Penn State, but he appears to be happy and content with his decision.

The coach is pleased with how Franklin runs the program and the staff, which he hopes will help the Nittany Lions have success this season.

Penn State enters the 2025 college football season with the sixth-best odds of winning the national title at +800.

James Franklin is eager to work with Jim Knowles

James Franklin and Penn State made a bold move to hire Jim Knowles to be their defensive coordinator.

Knowles is widely considered to be the best defensive coordinator in college football, and Franklin is ecstatic to have him.

“When you’re able to go out and compete with who we competed with to get arguably the best defensive coordinator in college football, I’m very, very appreciative of that,” Franklin said, via Yahoo. “I know there’s a ton of excitement from our players. There’s a ton of excitement from the fans. There’s a ton of excitement from our alumni and lettermen.

“In terms of commitment, it’s been phenomenal. It’s been all you could ask for. In the last two years, the commitment level has met the expectations. There are very few places in the country that can actually say that.”

Franklin has yet to get Penn State over the hump of winning a national title, so hiring Knowles could help that.

Penn State opens its college football season on Aug. 30 against Nevada.

