Jim Knowles blames Ohio State’s complacency for the shocking Penn State move

Jim Knowles has given insight into why he decided to leave the Ohio State Buckeyes after the 2024 season. He was with the team for three years as a defensive coordinator. On Feb. 4, he left the Buckeyes to join the Penn State Nittany Lions, signing a three-year deal $9.3 million deal.

On Tuesday, Knowles told ESPN's Heather Dinich that he wouldn't have signed elsewhere if Ohio State agreed to a new deal before its national championship game on Jan. 20. The Buckeyes' hesitation led the defensive coordinator to explore his options with Penn State.

"Ohio State hasn't come forward with a deal, and it's like, 'OK, if I'm going to act on this or at least explore it, I have to make the call,'" Knowles said on Tuesday.

He added that Ohio State considered the contract extension, but it didn't materialize before the championship game. The program's complacency pushed the defensive coordinator to pursue offers before other coaches did.

"And so then all of a sudden it becomes a rush at the point because people are trying to make decisions on other jobs," Knowles said. "They want to know whether you're interested or not."

The Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the College Football Playoff national championship. The defense played a key role, limiting the Fighting Irish's rushing offense to 26 carries for 53 yards.

Jim Knowles shares a moment that reinforced his decision to leave Ohio State for Penn State

The victory marked the team's first national championship win since 2014. However, Jim Knowles couldn't celebrate it with Ohio State. He shared that the Buckeyes told him not to join them in their parade after the national championship win, reinforcing his decision to leave.

"They asked me not to come to the parade," Knowles said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "So then you're like, 'Ok, honestly, the writing is on the wall.' Now it becomes something. It's always something on the outside world, but now it's become something here, too. I hadn't made any decisions, but you just kind of feel — I wouldn't say I'm not wanted here — but you just feel like, OK, now it's gotten awkward."

The defensive coordinator helped Ohio State finish fifth in the Big Ten with the fewest yards allowed (4,074) last season. He'll try to improve Penn State's defense to compete for another appearance in the College Football Playoff.

