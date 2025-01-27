Jim Knowles Contract Details: Exploring former Ohio State DC's $9.3M deal with Penn State

Former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has jumped ship after three seasons, signing a historic $9.3 million deal with the Penn State Nittany Lions. After reaching the Orange Bowl this year, the school seems dedicated to strengthening its defense and contending for the top ranks in college football.

According to ESPN, Knowles' $3.1 million annual salary makes him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football history.

The Nittany Lions made the announcement Monday morning following the Board of Trustees’ approval. His contract surpasses LSU’s Blake Baker, who earned $2.5 million last season.

Penn State coach James Franklin welcomed Knowles.

"Join me in welcoming Jim Knowles back to his home in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the Defensive Coordinator of Penn State Football. He's a strong strategist and excellent defensive mind. He reflects the core values our culture of excellence is built upon. We look forward to having Jim and his family join us in Happy Valley."

Franklin also tweeted a message before the announcement: "LTFI!!!"

With his record-breaking deal, Knowles becomes the first college coordinator to earn a base salary of $3 million.

What will Jim Knowles bring to Penn State?

Knowles, who has a knack for creative defensive tactics, was a key part of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's entourage. This move can work wonders for Penn State, which wants to become more competitive in the Big Ten.

The defensive coordinator ran a tight ship in Columbus in 2024, holding four of their first five opponents to under eight points while the Buckeyes scored 35 or more against all five. In Ohio State's 16 games this season, only three times did Knowles' defense give up more than 20 points.

He coached up star talents like senior linebacker Cody Simon, who recorded 51 solo tackles on the season, and defensive back Caleb Downs, a consensus All-American.

While the coordinator was allegedly denied permission to celebrate Ohio State's natty win, he certainly brings a solid resume to the table in Columbus.

