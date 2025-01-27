Ohio State denied Jim Knowles permission to participate in national title celebration: reports

Ohio State reportedly denied defensive coordinator Jim Knowles permission to celebrate the team's national title win with the rest of the program.

College football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted that the school asked Knowles not to attend the celebration while he figured out his options. Knowles and the Buckeyes attempted to reach a new deal to keep him with Ohio State before the national title game but failed.

Knowles has signed a three-year contract with Penn State worth $9.3 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Ohio State loses key pieces heading into 2025 season

While Ohio State captured the College Football National championship for the 2024 season, it remains to be seen if they can repeat that success later this year. With key pieces like senior quarterback Will Howard now NFL-bound and the loss of defensive coordinator Knowles, the Buckeyes look very different heading into 2025.

It's the beginning of a new chapter for several programs starting next season. The University of Texas, for example, who Ohio State defeated to earn a spot in the national title game, is also starting fresh. With starting quarterback Quinn Ewers also declaring for the NFL draft, Arch Manning will take the helm at the program.

There are high expectations for the 19-year-old, with two Super Bowl-winning uncles who came before him in Peyton and Eli Manning. Many predict that the young Manning could help return the Longhorns to their dominant ways, potentially winning their first national championship since they defeated the USC Trojans behind quarterback Vince Young 41–38 in 2006, in what many consider the greatest game in the sport's history.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

As for Knowles and Penn State, the defensive coordinator hopes to help take the program to the next level. Penn State reached the playoffs this season but lost in the third round to Notre Dame, 27–24. Notre Dame then lost to the Buckeyes in the national title game.

The Nittany Lions could reach their first national championship game since 1986. They won that game against the Miami Hurricanes 14–10 to win the honors. However, with top programs like Texas, Georgia, Oregon, Arizona State and Ohio State hoping to repeat, Penn State will certainly have its hands full.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback