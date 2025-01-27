"This is great work by Knowles' Agent": Fans respond to Jim Knowles going to Penn State from Ohio State

In a move that has sent shockwaves through college football, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has officially signed a three-year deal to join Penn State in the same role. The contract, announced Monday, will make Knowles the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football, averaging $3.1 million per season.

Knowles, 59, drew interest from powerhouse programs like Notre Dame and Oklahoma, but Penn State secured his services to lead the Nittany Lions' defense. The experienced coordinator spent the last three years with Ohio State, playing a pivotal role in their national championship-winning campaign.

Fans quickly reacted to the news, with one writing:

“This is great work by Knowles’ agent.”

“Wow, that’s brutal. Wouldn’t even let him celebrate the national title with his team. This is a cut-throat business!” another fan said.

“Knowles is brains of the OSU operation,” a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“This is nothing more than damage control by Jim’s agent because he decided to take the sleazy way out,” one fan said.

“Ryan Day doesn’t realize Knowles is the reason for his success this year. Moreno than Chip. And in spite of Day,” another fan said.

“Knowles agent protecting his clients imagine after his client leaves in a despicable manner,” one fan said.

Knowles earned a base salary of $2.2 million last season with the Buckeyes, with performance bonuses pushing his total compensation to nearly $3 million. His decision to join Penn State signals the Nittany Lions’ commitment to enhancing their defensive prowess in the highly competitive Big Ten.

Penn State lands defensive guru Jim Knowles from Ohio State

Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles - Source: Imagn

Penn State has secured Jim Knowles as its new defensive coordinator, luring him away from Ohio State. Knowles replaces Tom Allen, who departed to take the same role at Clemson after Penn State’s heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Head coach James Franklin expressed confidence in the hire, calling Knowles “a strong strategist” and an “excellent defensive mind.” In a statement, Franklin added:

“He reflects the core values our culture of excellence is built upon."

Knowles masterminded Ohio State’s rise to the No. 1 defense in college football last season, leading the nation in total defense and scoring defense while allowing just 12.9 points per game.

“I have always had a ton of respect for Coach Franklin and the program he has built here,” Knowles said [H/t ESPN]. “I look forward to working with this tremendous staff and group of student-athletes and am ready to get to work."

Knowles' career took off in 2010 when then-Duke coach David Cutcliffe, who previously worked with him at Mississippi, appointed him as Duke’s defensive coordinator. Since then, Knowles has consistently transformed defenses at every stop, earning a reputation as one of the top defensive minds in the game.

