Jimmy Horn Jr. ap͏peared at the͏ 2͏025 NFL Com͏bine o͏n Friday. ͏The Co͏lora͏d͏o wide receiver d͏isplayed his skill͏s͏, impressin͏g scouts ͏and ͏fans ͏a͏like. ͏Asid͏e͏ from hi͏s performance, it ͏was͏ his relationship ͏with coach Deio͏n͏ Sa͏nders that grabbed͏ headlines.

Horn and Sanders have built a strong bond over the years, dating back to their time at Colorado. But things took a turn when Rich Eisen revealed a text message from Sanders during the Combine:

“Jimmy #1”, Deion messaged Eisen

Eisen shared the message on air, leaving fans in shock. Sanders' text came amid a heated debate about Shedeur Sanders’ place among NFL prospects. Naturally, Shedeur wasn’t thrilled with his father’s pick. His reaction, caught on camera, said it all, nodding his head after realizing he had been removed from the top spot in his dad’s rankings.

At the Combine, Horn was asked about his relationship with Sanders and Shedeur. He had nothing but praise for both:

“Coach got a great relationship, like a father-son relationship,” Horn said.

"Over these years, over the last I met Coach Prime in high school, you know, that's really my big decision to go to Colorado, you know, theres recruiting me back in high school and I kind of had a connection with him back then."

Horn also spoke about Shedeur, describing the quarterback’s leadership:

“He was a great teammate... If you ain't know something, he'd help you out. If you needed help off the field, he'd be there, even breaking down film with you,” he said.

Fans react to Coach Prime's take on Jimmy Horn Jr.

Colorado football is making headlines again and fans couldn’t be happier. With players like Jimmy Horn Jr. and Shedeur Sanders shining, the Buffs are back in the conversation.

“Colorado is still the talk Our Boys have represented @CUBuffsFootball university and us Coloradans with class which has made them the talk of the town again,” a fan wrote.

Horn Jr. has caught special attention, and fans are loving it:

“Lol Jimmy everybody favorite lol,” one fan said.

However, it’s not just about one player. The Sanders family’s impact on the program hasn’t gone unnoticed:

“Them boys know how to promote. Salute Sanders family,” another fan wrote.

“I’m happy for all of them. Buffs making some noise again!,” another fan commented.

