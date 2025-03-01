"This kid deserves a roster spot": Fans rally support for Jimmy Horn Jr. for his Deion Sanders comments

Jimmy Horn Jr. has won over fans with his heartfelt words about Deion Sanders at the NFL Combine. After speaking about his journey and relationship with Coach Prime, supporters flooded social media with praise.

At the Combine media press conference, Horn was asked about his father’s influence on his decision to play for Sanders. He explained that his father trusted Deion to take care of him.

"That means a lot to me," Horn said. "Coach Prime, he really have to do what he had to do for me and it's a blessing to be up under his wing and he to take me up upon his wing too. And I got much love for coach prime and I always had love for him."

Sanders reposted about Horn on Instagram, showing his support for the young receiver.

Horn also spoke about Coach Prime's impact on his life, mentioning how their bond started in high school. He originally planned to go to USF but later followed Sanders to Colorado.

"Man Coach Prime and I got a great relationship like a father son relationship you know and over these years over the lives well I met co prime in hospital school," Horn added.

Fans quickly responded with admiration.

"Amazing young man, this kid deserves a roster spot," a fan wrote.

"I love what Coach Prime has done with these young men!," one fan wrote with some emojis.

"Watching the combine right now waitin to see our Buff men!," a fan commented.

"A soft answer turneth away wrath. Well done!!," another said.

"Proud of you Jimmy," one said with a heart emoji.

"BIG BUCKY 👏👏 I'm so happy for all these kids!," another fan commented.

Fan Reactions( Image Credits: Deion Sanders Instagram)

Jimmy Horn Jr. credits Deion Sanders Jr. for helping him overcome camera shyness

Jimmy Horn Jr. took a moment to express his gratitude toward Deion Sanders Jr. for helping him become comfortable in front of the cameras. Horn shared how media attention once felt overwhelming but became second nature over time.

"I want to get him a shot out right though. Get right there, shout out with the camera," Horn said.

"They helped me out a lot, couple moments like this real. With all the cameras and stuff, I was kind of like camera shy when I first got there. Now, it’s kind of second nature."

Horn’s appreciation reflects the bond he shares with the Sanders family.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place