Jimmy Horn Jr. has a heartwarming message for Coach Prime for taking up his father's place during his absence

By Brendan Howe
Modified Mar 01, 2025 05:25 GMT
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

It's a sports cliche that a team provides a sense of family, especially Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime. The Buffaloes were there for receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Horn's father, Jimmy Horn Sr., has been in jail since 2021 on multiple drug-related charges.

The elder Horn influenced his son to transfer from South Florida to join Coach Prime, who he thought could help be a role model (11:58).

"It mean a lot because, for him to fulfill my pops' role as my pops doing time, you know, that means a lot to me," Horn said to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday.
"You know, Coach Prime, he really ain't have to do what he had to do for me, and it's a blessing to be up under his wing and (for) him to take me up under his wing, too. And I got much love for Coach Prime, and I'll always have love for him."
Jimmy Horn isn't projected nearly as highly as his teammate, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Still, he wanted to make the league aware of his qualities that would benefit whatever team drafted him.

"One thing I want teams to know (is) that I'm willing to work," Horn said. "You know, I'm a real humble guy. You know, and I feel like a dog. I'm a dog on the field, and I got a lot of grit in me."
What did Coach Prime tell Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father?

On the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast last month, Sanders gushed about the chance to visit the elder Horn with his son.

"Just sitting there and kick it with Jimmy and his dad and his dad is just giving his son game and their relationship, man," Sanders said. "That's my dude. I told his father, man — Florida boys — I told his father, 'I got you. I got your son, don't worry. I got that.' And I meant that.
"That's 100. When I'm sitting down with these parents and I'm telling you, 'Hey, man, I ain't finna play with your kid now. I'm gonna father him. I'm gonna parent him. I'm gonna get on his butt. I'm gonna let you know what's what.' Real talk."

Such opportunities are why Coach Prime enjoys coaching so much, maybe even more so than the Xs and Os and the spotlight that comes with running a high-profile program.

"You give so much to what you do, and I love it," Sanders said. "That's what gives me my peace. Happiness, sometimes, is based on situations. Peace is everlasting. I don't let nobody mess with that."

Sanders will undoubtedly be rooting for Horn at the next level. The relationship they've built is made to last.

