"This needs to happen": Louis Riddick sets clear expectations for Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward ahead of 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are vying to be the first quarterbacks taken in this April's NFL draft. The annual NFL Scouting Combine is approaching, giving professional teams an up-close look at some of the best prospects in the country.

Almost always, quarterbacks are the most-watched position at that event, though sometimes they choose not to participate. Former NFL executive Louis Riddick believes this group of passers should show off their arms in Indianapolis.

"Want to see QB's Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough, and Cam Ward all actually THROW at the scouting combine," Riddick wrote Monday on X/Twitter. "They will all be in the same group, all throwing to receivers that they aren't familiar with...which allows the cream to rise to the top. Great QB's get on the same page fastest with unfamiliar receivers. This needs to happen."

There are a number of teams that are considering drafting Sanders and Ward, including the Tennesse Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.

Shedeur Sanders' approach leading up to the 2025 Draft

Some wondered why Shedeur Sanders didn't participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl last month.

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly posted last month on his X/Twitter account:

"As a former #NFL Scout I find it very interesting Shedeur Sanders opted to participate in the East West Shrine Game and avoided the Senior Bowl where prospects in this year's draft Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart will be competing."

Kelly pointed out what Riddick confirmed, that quarterbacks have to develop a quick trust with targets at the next level. Sanders had a few of his Buffaloes receivers at the Shrine Bowl and didn't make his way to Mobile for the Senior Bowl after.

"Is it because the East West Shrine Game allowed Sanders to 'bring' three of his Colorado wide receivers Jimmy Horn, LaJohntay Wester, and Will Sheppard with him so he would have 'receivers he's familiar with' to throw to instead of being forced (to) work with new receivers in front of NFL people before the draft?" Kelly asked.

As the draft approaches, Sanders and Ward will both be nit-picked, especially being the top two guys in a class that isn't nearly as deep as last season's. Caleb Williams (Chicago, No.1), Jayden Daniels (Washington, No. 2), Drake Maye, (New England, No. 3), Michael Penix (Atlanta, No. 8), J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota, No. 10), and Bo Nix (Denver, No. 12) were all taken in the first round last year.

It's hard to think that six passers will go so early this time around.

