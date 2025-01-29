"Like a proud daddy": Coach Prime gets real about his emotions as he witnesses Shilo Sanders & Co. feature in Shrine Bowl practice

Looking in on East-West Shrine Bowl practices, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, saw a good amount of Buffaloes showing what they can do in the University of North Texas' practice facility. The sight filled Coach Prime with gratification, knowing he'd helped his players get closer to the next level.

The Buffaloes' sideline boss shared his thoughts in a video shared by Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media YouTube channel on Monday.

"Hey, just watched practice with the guys," Coach Prime said (8:41). "Man, I'm so proud of them. Just seeing all the CU in the East-West Shrine practice uniforms going at it, giving it their all. They only know one speed, and that's all speed. That's 100. I am so proud of them.

"I'm like a proud daddy right now, and I'm sending them off into the NFL. And they are prepared, they are equipped, but most of all, they're ready."

Colorado sent six players to the Shrine Bowl, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders, defensive backs Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester.

What did Shrine Bowl players do in Coach Prime's roster at Colorado this season?

Shedeur Sanders is attending the Shrine Bowl, but not participating in practices or the game. He threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season.

Shedeur has spoken with NFL teams at the Shrine Bowl. The way he's carried himself there has stood out.

"Shedeur Sanders has made quite an impression on the East-West Shrine staff," ESPN NFL Nation reporter Turron Davenport posted Saturday on X/Twitter. "I've talked to 4 people on staff, they all say he's been pleasant to work with and willing to do whatever they ask of him."

The three wideouts all supplemented Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter this season. Wester had 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns, Sheppard 48 grabs for 621 yards and six scores, and Horn 37 catches for 441 yards and one touchdown.

Shilo Sanders and Silmon-Craig both patrolled the secondary as safeties in Boulder. The latter paced the entire team with 89 total tackles on the season, 64 of which were solo efforts. Silmon-Craig also had a pair of sacks, three passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Shilo Sanders was third on Colorado's tackles leaderboard, posting 67. He added a sack, two passes defended, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.

Coach Prime will have to replace the production that the group provided, a challenge he seems to be excited to take head-on. The Buffaloes improved from 1 to 11 the year before he arrived to 9-4 this season.

