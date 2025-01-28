Former Jets scout calls out Shedeur Sanders' "privilege" as he questions his decision to opt out of the 2025 Shrine Bowl

Shedeur Sanders is attending the East-West Shrine Bowl, but the Colorado quarterback won't be practicing or playing in the game. Sanders met with NFL teams Friday, namely the ones that possess the first three picks in April's draft — the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants.

Before learning of the news that Sanders wouldn't be participating, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly was critical of his decision not to spend the week in Mobile, Ala., for a different draft showcase.

"As a former #NFL Scout I find it very interesting Shedeur Sanders opted to participate in the East West Shrine Game and avoided the Senior Bowl where prospects in this year's draft Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart will be competing," Kelly posted Saturday from his X/Twitter account, @firstroundmock.

Kelly pointed out that Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr. and Denver's Bo Nix both took part in the Senior Bowl last year. The former evaluator wondered if Sanders' choice had anything to do with a desire to audition alongside three of his top receivers from this past season.

"Is it because the East West Shrine Game allowed Sanders to 'bring' three of his Colorado wide receivers Jimmy Horn, LaJohntay Wester, and Will Sheppard with him so he would have 'receivers he's familiar with' to throw to instead of being forced (to) work with new receivers in front of NFL people before the draft?" Kelly asked.

Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award winner Travis Hunter (96 receptions), Wester (74), Sheppard (48), and Horn (37) were the preferred targets statistically this season.

"It would seem Sanders does indeed have a hard time trusting receivers and is not one of these quarterbacks who can freely spread the ball around," Kelly wrote.

"The fact that Sanders grew up with financial privilege because of who his dad Deion is would suggest he grew up sheltered and would confirm my thinking," he added.

Kelly is concerned with how Shedeur Sanders might look like in case none of his Buffaloes pass-catchers join him in the NFL, or if he'll key in on receivers at the next level, like Kelly feels he did in college, allowing defenses to predict where he might be going with the ball.

What is the knock on Shedeur Sanders?

Saturday's upload isn't the first time that Daniel Kelly has put Shedeur Sanders under the microscope. The one-time scout has previously posted hyperlinks to moments of lapses in Sanders' sportsmanship. He's also broken down Sanders' less-than-stellar showing in an Alamo Bowl defeat to No. 17 BYU.

"Went back and watched the tape this morning—Shedeur Sanders melted down like a snowman against No. 17 BYU," Kelly wrote last month on X/Twitter. "Can't even imagine how timid and overwhelmed he will look against the speed and complexity of the #NFL"

Despite Kelly's criticisms, Sanders projects to go in the early stages of the draft.

