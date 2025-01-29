  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Shedeur Sanders hypes up FCS players after they showcase their talent at Shrine Bowl practices

Shedeur Sanders hypes up FCS players after they showcase their talent at Shrine Bowl practices

By Brendan Howe
Modified Jan 29, 2025 02:03 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado at Kansas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado at Kansas - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is in attendance for this week's East-West Shrine Bowl practices, although he isn't participating and won't be playing in the game on Thursday.

Having shined on the FCS level himself as the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year at Jackson State before transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders was happy to see FCS players get a chance to demonstrate their abilities during the college all-star game's lead-up.

"Thankful that FCS players had an opportunity to showcase the talent that's on that level," Sanders tweeted Tuesday on X/Twitter.
also-read-trending Trending

FCS players taking part in Thursday's Shrine Bowl include Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III, North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller, Cal Poly edge rusher Elijah Ponder, Towson tight end Carter Runyon, Eastern Kentucky defensive back Mike Smith, South Carolina State linebacker Aaron Smtih, Lindenwood interior offensive lineman Gareth Warren, Villanova defensive back Isas Waxter and Montana State interior offensive lineman Marcus Wehr.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter included Warren as one his 10 players who stood out during the game's practices. Chism was included on that list as an honorable mention.

How did Shedeur Sanders do on the FCS level?

Shedeur Sanders joined his father, Deion Sanders, at Jackson State for two seasons before following him to Boulder. With the Tigers, Shedeur Sanders was the starting quarterback for two seasons.

For his efforts at J-State, in 2021, he was tapped as the SWAC Freshman of the Year and won the Jerry Rice Award as the FCS' most outstanding freshman.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 3,231 yards, 30 touchdowns, and eight interceptions that campaign, guiding Jackson State to its first SWAC title since 2007.

"I'm proud of him the way he's played," Deion Sanders told The Undefeated, "the way he sees the field, the way he's encouraged his teammates, the way he approaches practice daily. ... I'm just proud of his maturity and who he is on and off the field."

Shedeur's numbers climbed to 3,732 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and six picks as a sophomore. The younger Sanders has pointed out the difference — or lack thereof — between FBS and FCS football before. His comments downplayed the talent gap between the two Division I college football groupings.

"I'll say the only difference between FCS and this level is the D-line get off blocks if you try to scramble up, faster," Sanders said after Colorado's upset win over TCU, then the College Football Playoff runner-up, in 2023.
"That's it. Everything else, you got good players, you got good DBs, you got good receivers, everything like that. You just have more of those on the field at once."

Shedeur Sanders helped the Buffaloes improve at his next stop, as Colorado improved from 1-11 before he and his father arrived to 9-4 this go-round. Now, he awaits his destination in April's NFL draft.

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी