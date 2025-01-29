"Could have killed Jimmy": Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders playfully admits going easy on teammate during Shrine Bowl practice

Shilo Sanders and a handful of other Colorado players are taking part in Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl and the practices leading up to it. Sanders, a safety whose draft stock is unclear at this point in the evaluation process, values his relationships with his now-former Buffaloes teammates, it appears.

Shilo Sanders had an opportunity to give receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. a good shot but held back against his teammate of the past two seasons.

"I could've killed Jimmy," Shilo Sanders said in a Well Off Media video posted on YouTube on Monday (9:08). "But he's my friend, so I let him make it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Shilo's older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., praised Horn's showing in the college all-star game's practices earlier this week, saying he was glad that others were getting to see something he'd become used to. Sanders Jr. had filmed a video of Horn beating Oregon's Jabbar Muhammad on a crisp route.

Horn feigned an inside move, then effortlessly cut the other way to get some space between himself and Muhammad. Of course, from his comments in the aforementioned video, it's not as easy to create separation against Shilo Sanders.

What are Shilo Sanders' draft prospects?

Shilo Sanders doesn't have things as easy as his younger brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, does when it comes to draft position in April. Their father, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, gave his opinions on that matter earlier this month while lauding Shilo's mentality with the process.

"Shilo has a situation where he gotta work his butt off to go where he wants to go, you know, whatever round that's gonna be," Deion Sanders said on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. "But he's always had it tough. ... He's resilient, though, so God has always worked with him that way. He's gonna have to really go get it. But, I like that."

Shannon Sharpe had his own views on Shilo and his professional path. On an episode of "Nightcap" earlier this month, Sharpe said:

"We know Shedeur is gonna have a high grade. What type of grade is Shilo going to have? Does he have a third-round, fourth-round, fifth-round, sixth-round, seventh-round grade? Free agent? That's the question."

As a redshirt junior in 2023, Shilo paced the Buffaloes with 70 tackles and four forced fumbles. His 55 solo stops tied for the Pac-12's most that year. Only Mickey Pruitt had more forced fumbles in a go-round as a Colorado defensive back, notching five in 1986.

Shilo had 67 tackles this season, 45 of them by himself. He also had a sack, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended. He had a season-high 13 takedowns against Kansas in November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback