Joel Klatt claims JJ McCarthy is a "catalyst" to Michigan offense as Wolverines eyes to take down Penn State in Week 11

J.J. McCarthy has provided the stellar performances that have the Michigan Wolverines undefeated at 9-0 and ranked second in the nation as the college football season reaches a pivotal stage.

College football analyst Joel Klatt recently emphasized McCarthy's pivotal role, labeling him a "catalyst" to the Wolverines' offensive evolution.

The quarterback's impact goes beyond the impressive statistics of 18 touchdowns, three interceptions, and 237.1 passing yards per game, according to Klatt. McCarthy's play is deeply rooted in his confidence, improved decision-making and the overall field command that he has developed.

"J.J. is playing amazing," Klatt said. "He is the catalyst to the offense. It’s an offense that has totally evolved from a year ago."

The advancement of Michigan's offense has been nothing short of remarkable. Klatt noted that the team has shifted towards a passing-oriented style, a significant departure from the previous year.

J.J. McCarthy's ability to confidently read defenses and make quick decisions has elevated the entire offensive unit. This transformation has been a driving force behind Michigan's unbeaten streak, positioning them at No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Penn State: The ultimate test for J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines

Skeptics point out that the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) haven't played a single ranked team this season.

J.J. McCarthy’s numbers present an image of competence and success. His 2,134 yards passing might be ranked 39th in the country, but his 75.7% completion rating and average of 10.4 yards per attempt with a superior passer rating of 188.68 speaks volumes.

Saturday's encounter against No. 10 Penn State (8-1, 5-1) marks the real benchmark for McCarthy and his team to demonstrate their dominance in the national championship debate. Moreover, Penn State's strong defense is formidable and worth mentioning.

The showdown becomes even more interesting as J.J. McCarthy could enter the Heisman Trophy race. According to Klatt, McCarthy’s exploits against Penn State and the pending Ohio State game on Nov. 25 may place his name in the Heisman talks. The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) are ranked third by the AP and first in the CFP rankings.

Michigan finds itself on a shaky road ahead with various external factors, such as the sign-stealing controversy, threatening to stall it in its tracks. While controversial, the Wolverines are coping by converting controversy into a source of renewed determination.