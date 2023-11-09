Will J.J McCarthy declare for the 2024 NFL Draft? Insider provides telling insight on the Michigan QB

Deciding to enter the draft can be a daunting one and a choice of players will waver back and forth throughout the process. Often times, players can swing in the opposite direction from the signals they initially give off. Such is the case for a certain Big Ten quarterback.

#1 J.J. McCarthy/QB/Michigan

Just two weeks ago, during my initial article on underclassmen decisions, I reported that McCarthy was leaning towards remaining in school another season. The reasons given? The junior signal caller wanted to get bigger, stronger and better prepared for the next level.

That has seemingly changed, as people tell me McCarthy will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. What changed? I’m told McCarthy has received first-round grades after reaching out to next-level decision-makers, and it's understandable.

One look at next year’s draft and you can count as many as 10 teams that will be looking to come out of the first round with a quarterback.

If Shedeur Sanders of Colorado does in fact return to Boulder for another season, as his father has been telling everyone, that would leave three quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Quinn Ewers) who are projected as first-round selections. At face value, it’s all but guaranteed McCarthy ends up a top-32 selection.

#2 Junior Colson/LB/Michigan

I’ve been told for a while that Colson will enter the draft and join his Wolverines teammate. Entering the season, I graded Colson as a potential second-round choice and the top ILB on my board.

While Colson has not played poorly this season, his production has dipped below expectations. In eight games, he’s totaled 45 tackles, one TFL and one quarterback hurry—nothing eye-popping.

Yet on film, Colson is an athletic linebacker with scheme versatility, and in the end, I believe he’s a solid Day 2 choice.

#3 Mekhi Wingo/DT/LSU

I wrote that Wingo was leaning towards the draft several weeks ago, and now I’m told it’s about 99% the junior leaves for the NFL after the season.

Wingo is well-liked in the scouting community, as he’s slightly undersized yet a very explosive defensive lineman who projects as a three-technique tackle, and a very good one at that.

He had been playing well until suffering an injury against Auburn. I’m told the injury was a sports hernia that required surgery, and people close to the situation don’t expect to see Wingo back on the field for LSU again..

#4 Bucky Irving/RB/Oregon Ducks

Irving was graded highly on my board before the season began, as I stamped the running back as a third-round prospect. Irving has taken off after a slow start to the season, and he’s playing better than a year ago.

The shifty ball carrier with the ability to create yardage is averaging 7.2 yards on 101 carries and also has 31 receptions to his credit. I’m told he’s been meeting consistently with agents, and sources in the program believe Irving will enter the draft.

#5 Jackson Powers-Johnson/C/Oregon

Irving has benefited from the great blocking ahead of him and that includes Powers-Johnson, a Week 9 riser. The junior made the seamless transition from guard to center and has been dominant in his new position this season.

There are many who believe that once Powers-Johnson officially announces the draft, he will immediately be the top center available. I’m told it’s a done deal, as Powers-Johnson adds sorely needed talent to the center position in next April’s draft.