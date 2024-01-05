Is Malachi Nelson to Boise State an imminent move as USC QB gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

The USC Trojans are left in a precarious position after both quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Malachi Nelson, are planning to move on.

Williams, who spent the last two seasons as the starter, is expected to declare for the NFL draft. Meanwhile, Nelson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal as he hopes to find a new team.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the young QB is expected to make an official visit to the Boise State Broncos in the coming days, his first after entering the portal.

"Sources: Quarterback Malachi Nelson, the former No.1 ESPN overall recruit from 2023, will take an official visit to Boise State in the upcoming days. Nelson transferred out of USC after one season, and Boise will mark his first official visit," said Thamel.

In another tweet, Thamel said that the Broncos could be the favorites to land Malachi Nelson, as he's looking for a blue-collar program to make a name for himself in college football.

"Boise State is the favorite to land Nelson, who is looking for a blue-collar program to blend in and prove himself. Nelson's attraction to Boise stems from the opportunity to grow with a strong program that includes 18 returning starters, four starting OL and star RB Ashton Jeanty."

What would Malachi Nelson to Boise State mean for college football going forward?

With Boise State's former starting QB Taylen Green transferring to Arkansas a few weeks back, this could be a good opportunity for Nelson to showcase his abilities as the next emerging start of college football.

Backup QB CJ Tiller did not make a strong impression after he was named the QB1 for the LA Bowl game against UCLA. The Broncos lost the bowl game 35-22, with Tiller compiling just 117 passing yards with no passing TDs.

Nelson would fit in perfectly in Taylen Green's place, with Boise State getting 18 of their starters back for next season including MW Player of the Year Ashton Jeanty to run the ball besides Nelson. The former Gatorade Player of the Year will have the right supporting cast under HC Spencer Danielson to showcase his talents.

Malachi Nelson's college career so far

Coming out of Los Alamitos High School in California, Nelson was viewed as a five-star recruit for the class of 2023.

During his high school career, the QB recorded 2,898 passing yards, 35 TD passes and four INTs. He then decided to make his debut in college football with the USC Trojans.

Despite being a five-star recruit, Nelson was named the backup QB, as the Trojans already had Caleb Williams. Hence, Nelson just featured in one game for the Trojans in 2023, which means he will be redshirting his debut season and will have four more years of eligibility left.

