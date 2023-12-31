Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is perhaps the player who divides opinion in the NFL like no other. His flair and ability to do things others can't, coupled with his ability to play so poorly, have fans at odds over what Chicago should do at draft time.

With the Bears having the No. 1 pick thanks to the Carolina Panthers, in a draft that has several talented quarterbacks, exactly what the organization will do is up in the air.

Should the Bears keep Fields and use the pick to put better talent around him? Or move on from Fields and draft a quarterback, say Caleb Williams?

Well, after his exploits against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, fans want the Bears to build around Fields.

Fans want Bears to keep Justin Fields

On a third-and-8, Fields broke sack attempts and then raced away for a first down as the Bears led the Falcons.

One fan said that the Bears need to build around the young quarterback.

"Moving on from him would be a mistake, they need to beef up that oline and stick with him. He can be special."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Fields' efforts against the Falcons.

So, some Bears fans think that the organization should keep Fields and put better pieces around him with their good draft hand.

Bears face decision with Justin Fields

Exactly what the Bears do with Fields is going to make for interesting viewing this offseason.

As it stands, Chicago has the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in the upcoming draft, and with such incredible talent at the top of the draft, which includes several quarterbacks and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., exactly what the Bears will end up doing is a serious question.

Justin Fields has shown his ability this season to make something out of nothing and has had good performances, but he has also had poor displays that want many to move off him.

With their draft hand, the Bears can do that by getting a quarterback early, or they could use their two picks to put some good pieces around him to help him in his development.

This offseason, all eyes will be on Chicago.

