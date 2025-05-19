Joel Klatt shares how Arch Manning was better with Texas than Quinn Ewers in 2024 CFB season

Arch Manning has only started two games in his entire college football career, but that was enough for many fans and analysts to conclude that he is about to have a thrilling year in 2025.
Manning started the game against Louisiana-Monroe, where he threw for 258 yards while scoring two touchdowns and two interceptions, and Mississippi State, where he threw for 325 yards and completed 83.9% of his passes.
The Longhorns' star had the opportunity to start because Ewers faced a major injury and needed Manning to step in for the team.
Manning was so good in those games that the fans wanted Sarkisian to bench Ewers definitely and play Manning as the full-time starter.
Discussing areas where Arch Manning was better than Quinn Ewers in 2024, Joel Klatt said:
"He's got a stronger arm, stronger than Quinn Ewers. Quinn was experienced, and there's no doubt that Sark was loyal to Quinn. There's no doubt, but like, there's a difference to the offense when Manning went in than when Quinn Ewers was in. This is not a knock. It just it becomes more dynamic, and the reason is that Arch puts more players in conflict on the field than what you were Ewers did. Again, not a knock, just a comparison.
"Arch puts edge defenders in conflict because he can run, and that was something last year. I don't think anybody realized how athletic he actually is on the outside, but he can run, and then he put safeties in conflict." (21:00)
Quinn Ewers offers insight into his relationship with Arch Manning
Arch Manning spent two years as Quinn Ewers' backup during the last two seasons, while originally Manning was expected to wait just one year.
While the two quarterbacks share a good and respectful relationship, there was always a lot of outside noise that they had to deal with, with many fans and analysts even advising Manning to enter the transfer portal.
During the NFLPA rookie premier on Thursday, Ewers opened up about his relationship with Manning:
"It’s cool whenever two guys are competing for the same job, obviously, and at the end of the day, we’re just doing whatever we can do to make the team better and also remain competitive at the same time. He’s definitely a friend of mine and will be for a while."
Arch Manning will kick off the 2025 college football season as the Longhorns' QB1 against Ohio State in Columbus on August 30.
Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.