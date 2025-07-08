Joey McGuire at Big 12 media days 2025: Top 5 questions Texas Tech HC must answer

Texas Tech enters its fourth season under Joey McGuire's leadership in 2025. The coach has done well at the program, boasting a 23-16 record while making them a force to reckon with in the Big 12.

However, the 2025 college football season comes with a lot of expectations, especially with the investment made by Texas in the offseason. The coach will be in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday for the Big 12 media days.

Here's a look at five questions Joey McGuire must answer at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys' global headquarters, on Tuesday.

Five questions for Joey McGuire at the Big 12 media days

#1, How transfer portal additions fit into the team

Texas Tech added 16 players to its roster during the spring transfer portal window as it aims to cover for the departed seniors. The Red Raiders added another five during the spring window

Six of those transfer additions are projected to start on defense, while another four are projected starters on offense. With such an amount of turnover on the team's roster, it will be interesting to listen to Joey McGuire’s view on how the transfers will fit in seamlessly.

#2, How the team replaces Tahj Brooks

Tahj Brooks was one of the most impactful players for Texas Tech over the last two seasons. He led the team's run game, rushing for over 1,500 yards in the last two seasons.

However, after being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, the Red Raiders face the challenge of replacing the running back. No other player on the team's roster rushed for 240 yards last season. Getting to know how McGuire plans to cover for Brooks' production will be inquired about.

#3, How the experience of Behren Morton will help

Behren Morton returns for his third season as the starting quarterback for Texas Tech in 2025. The senior quarterback had his most successful season at the program in 2024.

Morton threw for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. His return gives the Red Raiders a huge advantage on the offense next season. It will be interesting to know how Joey McGuire feels the experience of the quarterback will help the team.

#4, How Caleb Douglas and Coy Eakins cover for Josh Kelly’s production

Josh Kelly was Behren Morton's favorite receiving option in the 2024 season. However, the wide receiver transitioned to the NFL, marking the loss of another key piece on the offense.

The duo of Caleb Douglas and Coy Eakins also had impressive numbers last season. The team will be looking to them to cover the amount of production lost from Kelly's absence. It will be fascinating to know McGuire’s expectations and how he plans to deploy them.

#5, How the Red Raiders will take the next step

Joey McGuire has taken Texas Tech away from the shadows of the unsuccessful tenure of his predecessor, Matt Wells. He's led the Red Raiders to a winning season in each season at the program.

However, it's time for the Red Raiders to take the next step. Having led them to two eight-win seasons and one seven-win campaign, it's time to aim for the 10-win and challenge for the Big 12 title. It will be interesting to know what the ambition looks like for the coach in 2025.

