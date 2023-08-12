Johnny Manziel's college stats: Former Texas A&M QB's stellar redshirt freshman season revisited

Johnny Manziel's college stats for the Texas A&M Aggies made him one of the biggest-ever college stars alongside a different interpretation of the quarterback role.

Manziel certainly took an unorthodox route to the Heisman Trophy on his way to being the only freshman to have ever won the coveted award.

Tom Rossley, the Texas A&M quarterbacks coach convinced Manziel to flip his commitment from Oregon to the Aggies. This decision began one of the most chaotic and brilliant college football careers.

He redshirted his first season for the Aggies under coach Mike Sherman before his proper breakout 2012 season under coach Kevin Sumlin. That's when the story of Johnny Football really began and Johnny Manziel's college stats took off.

During his first season, he broke several long-standing records. The first to go was Archie Manning's total offense record of 540 yards which had stood for 43 years. Manziel threw for 557 yards against Arkansas breaking the record.

He then obliterated his own record a fortnight later when he threw for 576 yards against Louisiana Tech and became the first player in SEC history to have two 500+ total offense games in one season.

The game that finally made him a dead cert for the Heisman Trophy came in Tuscaloosa against Nick Saban's Alabama. He casually toyed with the Crimson Tide accounting for two passing touchdowns and 345 total yards.

Johnny Manziel's college stats in his first year read; 1,410 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns and 3,706 passing yards.

He was only the fifth player in NCAA football history and the first freshman to pass for 3000 and rush for 1,000 yards.

Johnny Manziel's college stats in his second year read; 759 rushing yards, 37 touchdowns and 4,114 passing yards. He wasn't able to lead the team to a national championship.

Did Johnny Manziel's college stats translate to the NFL?

Johnny Manziel's college statistics made him an intriguing prospect for most NFL teams. He played quarterback in such an unorthodox manner which made him a wildcard of sorts.

Things didn't exactly pan out as expected on draft night and instead of being the highest-picked quarterback, he continued to slide down the pecking order.

A dramatic text to Dowell Loggains, the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator saved his bacon and he was picked No. 22 overall. That should have been seen as a sign of things to come.

He had to wait for week 15 to get his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals and completed his first season having completed 18 out of 35 passes for 176 yards and rushing 9 times for 29 yards.

In 2016, after being arrested on domestic violence charges, the Browns finally waived him. Safe to say, Johnny Manziel's college stats didn't translate well to the NFL.