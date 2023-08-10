Johnny Manziel relationship timeline: Former Aggies QB's dating history explored

The Netflix documentary detailing Johnny Manziel's chaotic career has stirred interest in the former Texas A&M star's enigmatic life.

One of the most divisive topics about Manziel has often been his romantic relationships, with some of them characterized by accusations of domestic violence.

Manziel first dated fellow student and model Sarah Savage in 2013. Next, according to TMZ, he was spotted leaving a nightclub with Sports Illustrated model Lauren Hanley and they dated in 2014.

His girlfriend in 2016, Colleen Crowley, said that Johnny Manziel got violent with her. She detailed an episode where she had to ask for help from the valet of the establishment they had visited.

"When we got to the valet, I was crying and begged the valet, 'Please don't let him take me. I'm scared for my life," she wrote. "The valet replied, 'I don't know what to do,' and allowed Manziel to literally throw me in the front passenger seat of his car."

Manziel was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge, and he reached an agreement with the prosecutors to drop the charges.

Afterward, he started dating socialite Bre Tiesi, and a year later, they tied the knot. It was a short-lived marriage which ended in 2019, and the divorce was finalized in 2021.

Several people around him said that Manziel was plagued with drug addiction issues during this period.

His agent, Erik Burkhardt, said that the only way he passed drug tests was because the No. 4 Aggies quarterback took his tests for him.

Johnny Manziel's spiral

NFL teams were cautious in their approach to drafting Johnny Manziel after his numerous off-field escapades during his time at Texas A&M.

This showed when he slid dangerously during the draft, eventually sending a Hail Mary text to Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains begging them to pick him.

Johnny Manziel was picked No. 22, but his underwhelming two-year NFL career was as brief as his flashy, brilliant college football career. He was waived in 2016 after the domestic violence incident with his girlfriend.

He said that he did everything he could to get kicked out of the NFL. And then his story gets downright scary.

Johnny Football said that he went on a huge drug-taking bender where he blew up to $5 million. The plan was to spend as much money as he could and then commit suicide. He said that he even bought a gun to use, but it backfired when he tried to use it.

Johnny Manziel spiraled from one of the most celebrated football prospects to one used as a cautionary tale to promising prospects.

