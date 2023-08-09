Colleen Crowley once begged hotel valet to save her from Johnny Manziel's domestic violence: "I'm scared for my life"

Johnny Manziel is one of the biggest superstars in college football history. He was the starting quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies and won a Heisman to become super famous.

However, that also led to some problems as in 2016, Manziel was accused of domestic violence against Colleen Crowley, who was his former girlfriend.

Crowley accused Manziel of domestic violence and was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge after she swore in a statement that the alleged incident happened:

"When we got to the valet, I was crying and begged the valet, 'Please don't let him take me. I'm scared for my life," she wrote. "The valet replied, 'I don't know what to do,' and allowed Manziel to literally throw me in the front passenger seat of his car."

Manziel faced one year in jail and/or a $4,000 fine if found guilty. But, throughout the case, he denied ever hitting Crowley. The quarterback ended up reaching a deal with prosecutors for the dismissal of the domestic violence case.

That also wasn't the only controversy surrounding Johnny Manziel as, while he was in college, the quarterback was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors. They were disorderly conduct, failure to produce identification, and possession of a fictitious driver's license after a fight outside a bar.

He was also seen partying in numerous videos before games and practices, which led to him being demoted to the position of third-stringer for the Browns.

Johnny Manziel's failed NFL career after stardom in college

Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel looked to be a future star in the NFL as in two years at Texas A&M, he threw for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns. He won the Heisman in 2012 as a freshman and after two years, entered the NFL Draft.

In the Draft, Manziel was picked 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns, but he never panned out. Manziel played just two seasons with the Browns, going 2-6 as a starter and threw for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

It shouldn't have been a surprise that he didn't make a big mark in the NFL as, in his Netflix documentary, it was revealed that he watched zero film.

After two seasons, Manziel was released and then spent two seasons in the CFL, but the league cut ties with him after he missed a number of mandatory meetings.