Johnny Manziel has opened up about his time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in a new Netflix documentary. It promises to be a fascinating look behind that scenes of a quarterback who lived larger than life and flamed out. What could have been one of the most promising careers coming out of college football, instead turned out of be one of the biggest busts there ever has been.

One of the reasons has now been revealed why his career never took off. Johnny Manziel was famously preoccupied with what has happening off the field rather than what took place on it. Perhaps that divide could not have been better exemplified than in the snippet below.

The quarterback's agent recollects getting a call from the general manager of the Cleveland Browns complaining about Johnny Manziel not watching any film. He is surprised by what he hears and asks that his client must have watched at least some film. As it turns out, the iPad reading is at 0.00. The clincher, though, is the player himself confirming that he did not watch a single lick of the film.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FTB VIDS @anotherFTBacct



Browns GM to Johnny's agent: "He doesn't watch tape."



Johnny's agent: "He's gotta watch *some* tape"



Browns GM: "His Ipad hours is 0.00"



Johnny Manziel:



LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣 From the Johnny Manziel documentaryBrowns GM to Johnny's agent: "He doesn't watch tape."Johnny's agent: "He's gotta watch *some* tape"Browns GM: "His Ipad hours is 0.00"Johnny Manziel:LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LUkPBT9siW

It is quite an admission, even though it is an honest one. NFL fans could not help but comment on just how insane it was that a pro football quarterback did not watch tape at all. Here are some of the best reactions.

5️⃣🕊️ @von1o1 @MySportsUpdate Makes Jamarcus Russell look like Peyton Manning

Drew @drewdamn87 @anotherFTBacct Johnny said:



“I just play off vibes man, no tape needed”

DJ @sportsDJ_ @anotherFTBacct 0 hours of game film watched is crazy. Not even a YouTube clip lol

mmmmjooooo (1-0) @mmmmjooooo @anotherFTBacct I could tell he didn’t watch tape

JTR3 @JTRIII3 @anotherFTBacct Oh my God. Well, that explains a lot

Danual @Danualbunter @anotherFTBacct Can’t for the life of me figure out why he couldn’t cut it in the NFL 🤦

Considering he watched ZERO film, Johnny Manziel did not do too shabbily

Seeing a professional quarterback with such a lackadaisical attitude is nearly unheard of in football. However, such was his talent that he finished with a 2-6 record in eight NFL starts. While it is indeed a losing record, winning two games without watching film is nothing to be sniffed at.

Many others bet on his talent over the years but Johnny Manziel could never make it stick. He played in the CFL in 2018 with the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats but did not last long. He also played for the Memphis Express in 2019 in the AAF.

However, he recently seems to be turning his life back around. He has been with the FCF Zappers since 2021 and was the People's Champion in 2022. His newest Netflix documentary with him owning up to his shortcomings also seems to be a step in the right direction. But a college career that saw him win the Heisman Trophy in 2012 and join the Texas A&M Athetics Hall of Fame in September 2022 could have turned out so much better.