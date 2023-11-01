Jordan Travis NFL Draft Projection: Where will the Florida State QB land in 2024?

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis will be in the 2024 NFL draft as he finishes his sixth college season.

Travis is in his fifth year at FSU after beginning his career at Louisville. He's been one of the top quarterbacks in the country this season, but whether or not that will translate to the NFL is to be seen.

Here's a closer look at where the sixth-year quarterback could wind up being selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

How has Jordan Travis performed in college?

Jordan Travis was an unranked three-star quarterback (as per Rivals) entering college and committed to Louisville.

After one season at the Cardinals, he transferred to Florida State. Travis became the full-time starting quarterback in 2021 and is in his third year as a starting quarterback.

In college, Travis is 594 for 956 for 8,068 yards, 64 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

This season with Florida State, Travis is 164 for 253 for 2,109 yards, 18 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also helped lead the Seminoles to a 8-0 record and are ranked fourth after the first College Football Playoff committee rankings.

Jordan Travis has taken a step forward this season and has become a better leader. He's also taken over games, which has been special to see for Florida State coach Mike Norvell.

"He had fun out there tonight," Norvell said. "It was really enjoyable seeing him lead this football team. When it got tight, when it got tough, he played his best. To see him really take over in that game was special.

"He was unbelievable. I told him at the end of it, man, that’s a champion’s heart. That’s how he works. That’s how he prepares. I’ve no doubt about the way that he’s going to show up because we see it throughout every day in practice, just the mentality which he brings."

FSU and Travis are set to go on the road to play Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Where could Jordan Travis be drafted in the 2024 NFL draft?

Although Jordan Travis is one of the top quarterbacks in college, he won't be a top pick this year.

Given that Travis is 24, teams will rather draft younger quarterbacks they can try and develop and mold to their liking. He's also a smaller QB at 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, which will also impact his draft stock.

Ultimately, Travis will likely be a Day 3 pick and will find himself taken in the fifth or sixth round to be a backup QB, according to many scouts.

