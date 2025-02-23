Josh Kelly NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Texas Tech WR ft. NY Jets

One of the most experienced wide receivers in the NFL draft, Josh Kelly is a good route runner with reliable hands. The 6-foot-2, 182-pound receiver finished his career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders after playing for two other schools before.

Kelly played his first four seasons of college football at Fresno State, where he was an All-Mountain West honorable mention. He transferred to Washington State before the 2023 season and joined the Red Raiders a year later. All that college experience means he will be a more polished product than other receivers in the draft.

While Josh Kelly doesn’t possess elite speed, he runs crisp routes and has good, late hands. He is an interesting prospect, as he is also older than some of his peers. He is coming off his best season with 89 receptions for 1,023 yards and five scores.

Top three landing spots for Texas Tech WR Josh Kelly

As often happens with later-round prospects, there is a large difference in the projected spot for the former Fresno State wideout. He is expected to go somewhere between late on day two to late on day three. As the draft process moves along there should be a more compact range for the wide receiver.

Josh Kelly excels at getting in and out of breaks in his routes. - Source: Imagn

While he is not expected to become a big-play receiver, Josh Kelly could be a valuable possession receiver and someone who can move the sticks on third down.

#3. Houston Texans

Injuries to the wide receiver corps affected the Houston Texans last season. The Texans lost Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to season-ending injuries, leaving a group of unproven players along with Nico Collins in the postseason.

While Josh Kelly wouldn’t be able to stretch the field like Dell, his knack for getting open on shorter routes could make him an important target for CJ Stroud. He could also become a target in the middle of the field, something the Texans seemed to be missing as the 2024 season progressed.

Houston is not far from contending for the AFC title, but they need to help Stroud by adding more talent around him.

#2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Few teams seem to have as big a hole at wide receiver as the Pittsburgh Steelers. Other than George Pickens, the Steelers seemed to have few answers in the passing game, and even Pickens was inconsistent.

While Josh Kelly isn’t going to take the top off a defense, he could become a short and intermediate target for whoever the quarterback is entering the 2025 season.

The Steelers were in the middle of the table on third-down conversions, but they could improve with a better supporting cast. Finding a wide receiver who can consistently get open on short routes is a good place to start.

#1. New York Jets

After a poor 2024 season, it looks like there will be plenty of changes for the New York Jets. The wide receiver department might undergo significant changes in 2025.

With Aaron Rodgers leaving, it is also likely that the team will move on from wide receivers Allen Lazard and Davante Adams. Although the Jets will still have Garrett Wilson, there will be very little depth. Wilson is a bonafide number one receiver but he’ll need some help.

The Jets should try to add more talent to their receiving corps early and often. Josh Kelly can become a safety valve to whoever ends up taking over at quarterback, especially if it’s a younger player.

