Josh Pate previews Coach Prime's 2025 season in Colorado without Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, transfo͏rmed the Co͏lorado B͏uffaloes͏ in ju͏st two seasons. After tak͏ing ove͏r a 1-1͏1 team in 2022, he͏ le͏d them t͏o a much-͏i͏mproved 9-4 record in 2024. But with͏ ͏Shedeur ͏Sanders and Travis Hunter o͏ff ͏to t͏he NFL, 2025 marks a new chapter. The Buffaloes w͏ill ente͏r their third sea͏s͏on under͏ Coach Pr͏ime with f͏res͏h fac͏es and ques͏tions about their ͏strength ͏of schedule.

College football analyst Josh Pate sees Colorado as one of the biggest mysteries of 2025.

"If he doesn’t accomplish anything else there, that’s ultra impressive," Pate said (Timestamp: 3:03). "We're looking ahead so there's no Shedeur there's no Travis Hunter. This is sort of chapter two beginning for me even though it's year three. I look at it as chapter two beginning because it's sort of the the post initial wave that he brought in there. They're going to the NFL, and a lot of folks didn't believe he'd be there three years in."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the roster may not look as strong as last year’s, Sanders has shown he can attract talent through the transfer portal. His aggressive recruiting approach has already paid off and will be crucial again in 2025.

"Now, you got Kaden Salter and JuJu Lewis kind of playing it out at quarterback for the spring," Pate added.

Despite concerns about competition, Colorado remains a team to watch. It remains to be seen if Sanders can guide them to another winning season.

Also read: "Coach Prime told me he only recruits real dawgs": 2026 class 5-star LB makes eye-catching remarks about Colorado recruitment

Coach Prime on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s college life and NFL draft hopes

Deion Sanders once spoke about how college athletics have changed for players like his son, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter. On "Million Dollaz Worth of Game," he admitted they rarely, if ever, stepped foot in a classroom.

"Ain't none of them on campus because things have changed," Sanders said (Timestamp: 3:55). "Everybody taking classes online and they graduate. Shedeur has never taken a class on campus in his whole college career, and I don't believe Shad may have at South Carolina."

While online classes offer flexibility, Sanders noted they missed a key part of college life. But their focus remains on football. Shedeur, a top quarterback prospect, has a personal goal — getting drafted higher than his father, who went fifth overall in 1989.

"Shedeur tells me all the time, 'I ain't him,'" Sanders shared.

Hunter, a standout on both sides of the ball, is also a top draft prospect.

"I don't ever remember Travis being on campus as well so they they missed a whole part of the the collegian experience," Coach Prime said.

With NFL teams looking for elite talent, both players could be first-round picks in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place