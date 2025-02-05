"Coach Prime told me he only recruits real dawgs": 2026 class 5-star LB makes eye-catching remarks about Colorado recruitment

Colorado Buffaloes coach Coach Prime is looking to recrui top talents from high school as his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, ended their collegiate journey and are preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

While revamping his roster and coaching staff for the upcoming season, Deion Sanders is also putting in the work for the Buffs' 2026 recruiting class.

On Sunday, Coach Prime spoke with one of the top prospects of the 2026, five-star LB Tyler Atkinson, who's projected to commit to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. But the LB's interaction with Deion Sanders left a positive impression on him.

Tyler Atkinson told On3 about his interaction with the Colorado coach, who wants to invest in high school players who have the hunger for success.

"Coach Prime told me the only high school players that he recruits are those real dawgs that are ready to play at the next level and serious about their path like myself. Otherwise, he is recruiting in the portal."

Tyler Atkinson had a great junior campaign at Grayson High School. The 6-foot-2 LB could be a major addition to the Colorado Buffaloes' LB department as star LBs Nikhai-Green Hill and LaVonta Bentley completed their collegiate journeys in 2024.

However, Coach Prime is not the only one looking to recruit Tyler Atkinson. According to reports, the five-star LB prospect has also garnered the interest of programs like Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame. As for now, the Buffs only have CB Javion Romer as a part of their 2026 recruiting class.

Coach Prime's new QB weapon sets high expectations for 2025 season

With Shedeur Sanders gone, the Buffs are looking to keep faith in his replacement next season. Deion Sanders flipped the commitment of five-star QB Julian 'JuJu' Lewis from USC. He's projected to be the QB1 next season. But Sanders also utilized the transfer portal and brought in Kaidon Salter from Liberty.

On Monday, Well Off Media posted a clip of Kaidon Salter speaking about his expecations from the 2025 season. He said that after Shedeur, it's Salter's time to make a name for himself in Boulder.

"I pulled up here because of the people that we got here, the coaches that we got here. Most of them played at the level I'm trying to get to," Salter said.

"It's something that I liked. My family loved it, and, of course, being able to bring my little brother up here with me, it's something that we always thought was God's plan and something my family prayed on. Just glad to be here, putting in the work I gotta do so that we can get that Big 12 championship. Shedeur did his thing here, but it's time for me to come in and start my own legacy here."

Kaidon Salter led Liberty to an 8-4 campaign, recording 1,886 yards and 15 TDs for his team. He will now have to battle it out with Lewis to earn the starting QB position in Coach Prime's Buffs next season.

