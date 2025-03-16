"Juju was throwing darts today": Colorado fans share excitement after Deion Sanders & team wraps up day 3 of spring practice

Colorado fans are fired up after Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes wrapped up Day 3 of spring practice on Saturday. The team’s Instagram account shared a snapshot from the session, featuring players on the field, standout lineman Chauncey Gooden (No. 51) and Coach Prime in his signature cowboy hat and overalls.

The post, marked with a bold "SPRING BALL DAY 03" graphic, followed the team’s preparation for the 2025 season:

“day by day.”

Fans reacted in the comments section.

“(Quarterback) Juju (Lewis) was throwing darts today...boy gonna be special when he is fully developed,” a fan wrote.

“Juju looks more Poised than Salt,” one wrote.

“Can't wait for this season I got (Kaidon) Salter starting at QB,” one wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Other fans reacted as well.

“Mckinney!!!! Geesh! I can't wait til the season starts!” another wrote.

“Buck coming in for that spot baby!” another wrote.

“Coach prime looking good,” another wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Deion Sanders’ Colorado quarterback job is up for grabs

Ryan Staub, last season’s backup, finally is getting his shot, but he’s not alone. Deion Sanders brought in two challengers: Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis.

"I've spent a lot of time with Shedeur ... followed in his footsteps, I got to watch him for two years,” Staub said, according to SI. “He is a leader by example. He goes through his life correctly.

“I think he's a great teammate, and he's a good leader, too. I saw him bring that locker room together and lead that team last year to a lot of success that we had. I think he is going to have great success."

Salter arrives from Liberty as the most seasoned option. The 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year threw for 5,887 yards and 56 touchdowns while rushing for 2,063 yards and 21 scores over four seasons.

Lewis, a former USC commit, enters as one of Colorado’s top recruits ever. Ranked No. 6 among quarterbacks in his class by 247Sports, he has the talent to start right away.

Staub has the edge in experience within Pat Shurmur’s offense, but he’ll have to outshine Salter and Lewis to win the job.

