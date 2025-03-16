"It's all through networking": Former NFL stars opens up on how he ended with Deion Sanders' Colorado

Colorado’s defensive line coach Domata Peko landed his role thanks to the connections he has made in the football world. Hired by Deion Sanders in February, the former NFL standout credits networking for the opportunity.

Ad

Peko, who played college football at Michigan State before a long NFL career, has known Sanders from afar.

“It's all through networking," he said (00:16). "From TV and from watching him as a kid as one of the best to ever do it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, his direct link to Colorado came through former Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.

“I have a great relationship with one of Coach Prime's I guess mentors coach Mike Zimmer uh so I was with Mike Zimmer.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Peko played six seasons under Zimmer in Cincinnati and stayed in touch when Zimmer became the Vikings' head coach. He also worked with Robert Livingston, a former Bengals scout who later coached defensive backs. When Sanders asked Zimmer for a recommendation, Peko’s name came up.

“Threw my name in the hat, and I thank God for this opportunity,” Peko told reporters. “Truly blessed to be here and to be under some great coaches, and the things that Colorado has done the past three years is, I feel like, the world has noticed it.”

Ad

The Buffaloes are counting on Peko to help elevate Sanders’ coaching staff next season.

Domata Peko is confident to set the tone in 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Domata Peko is confident that Colorado’s defensive line will set the tone in 2025. He believes the best teams are led from the front and expects his group to embrace that role.

“I feel like the best teams are led from the front, so we're going to definitely take lead and, try to lead from the front here,” he said.

With five to six seniors in the unit, Peko sees experience and urgency driving their leadership. Indeed, this is many players' final shot and Peko believes this competitive spirit will serve the team.

Ad

“[It] brings out the best in everybody,” Peko said. “That's what I love about our room is the competition that we have.”

He also sees a hunger in college players that sets them apart from NFL veterans. Even after just two spring practices, Peko was impressed with NFL legend Warren Sapp. He also saw energy, speed and players translating classroom lessons onto the field.

Ad

“It's awesome, man,” he said. “I've been with him [Sapp] a couple of days now at practice, he definitely brings the energy—you got to love that. And then also, man, he, now aside from the energy, man, he has so much knowledge as well."

Coach Domata Peko will push the team to be at their best in order to establish themselves as a force in 2025.

Also Read: "Dominate the classroom": 15-year NFL vet turned coach Domata Peko talks to Colorado athletes from personal experience

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place