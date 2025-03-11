"Dominate the classroom": 15-year NFL vet turned coach Domata Peko talks to Colorado athletes from personal experience

With 15 seasons of NFL experience, defensive lineman Domata Peko is now bringing his expertise to the next generation at the collegiate level. Speaking to Colorado athletes on Tuesday, Deion Sanders' new defensive line coach, Peko, emphasized the importance of discipline, hard work, and personal growth.

Peko's message was clear: success on the field starts with success in life. He encouraged athletes to push themselves beyond their limits, both physically and mentally.

"As a D line, I want to see us dominating. We could dominate that line, but only that. Dominate the classroom, right, dominate the individual. Dominate when you're in the body," Peko said to the team.

In a video posted by the YouTube channel "Reach the People Media," he shared how his long career was built on constantly striving to improve.

"One of the things that helped me in my career that I’ve played so long was being able to dominate, man. Do what you’re supposed to do when you’re supposed to do it the way that it should be done," he said. [02:20]

"I was last year with the Cowboys coaching and assistant folks from the D line there. But before that man, I was blessed, and thank God for 15 years I played the NFL at the nose guard position, but that leads me to some of our expectations, some of the things that helped me in my career that took place so long was being able to dominate man," he continued.

Boasting a wealth of experience, Peko tried shaping the mindset of Colorado athletes towards improving themselves.

Domata Peko has a new role at Colorado

Colorado football hired Domata Peko as their new defensive line coach in February. Peko, a former NFL nose tackle, played in the NFL for 15 seasons, mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals (2006-2016). '

During his time as a pro player, Peko's hard work and dedication made him a respected player among his teammates. Now, Peko is excited to start a new chapter in his career by joining Coach Prime's coaching staff at Colorado.

He hopes to use his skills to help Deion Sanders' team grow and improve. His goal is to build a strong and confident defensive line and teach players both the physical and mental sides of the game.

