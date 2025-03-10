"We apply pressure we don't subscribe to it": Deion Sanders shares savage clip from his Colorado presser

Deion Sanders is known to never back down from a challenge. When he took the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, Coach Prime knew that he had a tough road ahead of him. The team finished with a 1-11 campaign before his arrival, and in his debut during the 2023 season, Sanders helped the team to a 4-8 campaign.

However, Sanders was not satisfied with this result. After revamping the coaching staff and the roster, the Buffs enjoyed a 9-4 campaign last season in the Big 12. They also made their first bowl appearance since 2020. On Monday, Coach Prime shared a snippet from one of his pressers at Colorado on social media.

During this press conference, he was asked about his gameplan in handling pressure.

"Look at me, man, do I look like I subscribe to pressure?" Coach Prime said. "Or do I look like I apply it? We apply pressure, we don't subscribe to it. If I was in church, they would hit me with an Amen right now."

The Buffaloes were a legitimate conference championship contender last season. If they had not lost to the Kansas Jayhawks, they could have potentially been one of the teams in the first year of the 12-team college football playoffs.

Unfortunately, Coach Prime's second stint in Boulder came to an end with an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars. Several of his key players, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo, have declared for this year's NFL draft. Thus, the upcoming season will be a new chapter in his journey with the Buffs.

Deion Sanders is looking forward to Colorado's spring football practice

The Colorado Buffaloes will begin spring camp on Mar. 11 and will also hold their Pro Day later this month. Their spring game is scheduled for Apr. 11 at their home field as Deion Sanders gears up for a new season with new goals.

Amid the offseason preparations, he took to social media on Sunday to express his excitement about spring practices.

"I'm so darn excited about this week! It was my mama's birthday, we start SPRING PRACTICE TUESDAY & God is gonna do something incredible for u and I this week. 'I believe.'" Deion Sanders wrote in a tweet on X.

One of the main highlights during Colorado's spring game will be witnessing the two quarterbacks brought in as Shedeur Sanders' replacement. Five-star prospect Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter both have the opportunity to prove why they deserve to be QB1 for the 2025 season.

Deion Sanders also has a few returning players, including DJ McKinney, Preston Hodge, and others. Can the Buffs compete for the Big 12 title and a playoff spot this upcoming season?

