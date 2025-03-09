"4.50 incoming" "Lamborghini": Fans go wild after Deion Sanders lures son Shilo to set his new 40-yard dash record

Colorado coach Deion Sanders made an interesting bet with his son, Shilo Sanders. The safety declared for the upcoming NFL draft along with his quarterback brother, Shedeur Sanders. However, while Shedeur is projected as a first-round pick, several draft experts and analysts view Shilo as an undrafted free agent prospect.

Despite doubts about his talent, Shilo Sanders is confident in his skills. Although he did not receive an invitation to this year's NFL scouting combine, Coach Prime's son is looking to make a statement during Colorado's Pro Day later this month.

On Saturday, Shilo Sanders shared a new video on his YouTube channel. In the video, he tells his dad that he will run the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds during Pro Day.

"This time, I'm running a 4.4," Shilo said while lifting weights.

Deion Sanders did not waste a second to bet a brand-new car on the line.

"Let's do it," Coach Prime said. "You said 4.4? If you ran a 4.4, I'll buy you a new car."

College football fans on X shared their thoughts on this interesting bet between Shilo Sanders and his father. Some were not confident in Coach Prime's son's ability to run the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds.

"4.50 incoming," one fan said.

"Shiloh like 26 he not running no 4.4 lol he wasn't even that fast in game. No less than 4.5," another fan commented.

"The good news for Deion is that there is zero chance Shilo runs anything even close to 4.4," this fan stated.

A few others supported Shilo in the bet and also debated about what kind of a car he would get from his dad.

"Lamborghini," one fan wrote.

"LFG Shilo! You got this!" another posted.

"Get a new vw (Volkswagen) bug," this fan said.

Shilo Sanders drops a cryptic response while preparing for the 2025 NFL draft

Shilo Sanders had a decent two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. Last year, he finished strong despite injury concerns. There is still a lot of uncertainty about which NFL team will draft the Colorado safety in April.

In January, Shilo had an interview with Dallas Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt. He was asked about his thoughts and feelings about entering the NFL draft in the same year as his brother, Shedeur. Shilo shared a rather cryptic response to this question.

"It's good because we could be a package deal," Shilo said with a wink and a chuckle.

With Shedeur projected as a first-round talent, there is little possibility for Shilo Sanders to be drafted by the same team that picks his brother. However, the safety's main goal is to improve his draft stock to at least be a Day 3 pick rather than going undrafted in April.

