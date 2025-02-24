"You don't call another grown man with their first name": Deion Sanders opens up on major rules of engagement during fun interview with son Shilo

Deion Sanders is preparing for a new chapter with the Colorado Buffaloes this year. On the other hand, his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are also gearing up for the upcoming NFL draft and looking to establish a legacy in the league just like their two-time Super Bowl-winning father.

Amid the draft preparations, Sanders' family is also spending time and creating memories together. On Sunday, Shilo Sanders shared a video of his dad where they discuss the rules people need to follow when approaching them in public.

"Do not go up to him or call him Prime or Deion," Shilo said. "That's like automatic, you ain't getting nothing... Because he says it's disrespectful."

"Well, when you're with a grown man, you don't call another grown man with their first name," Deion said.

"Don't come up to him while he's eating and try to shake his hand," Shilo said. "Sometimes like if we're walking, he'll take a picture... Like if we're out at a store or something, or we're at a restaurant, it's not really a good time. Or just wait until we're done shopping or eating. If you do everything I just said, most likely he's gonna (oblige you)."

"If you want a jersey signed and you want to pay top buck, then contact me, I'll make that happen for you," Shilo joked.

Shilo Sanders initially began his collegiate journey with South Carolina in 2019. He then joined Deion Sanders and his brother at Jackson State before spending the last two years in Boulder. However, unlike Shedeur, Shilo did not receive an invite to participate in this year's NFL scouting combine.

Deion Sanders has confidence in his son Shedeur to make it big in the NFL

Shedeur Sanders is a projected top-three pick in this year's draft. Despite having a few critics, Coach Prime is confident in his quarterback son's ability to be a franchise star of a team.

Earlier this month, Deion Sanders made an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." He talked about Shedeur's draft projection and said he is ready to make a name for himself at the professional level.

"He (Shedeur Sanders) really gets it," Deion said (7:10). "He's really ready to be the face of a franchise. I think it's gonna be one of the top three for sure. I've spoken to all but one. That's the Titans. I haven't spoken to them yet, but he has. But the others I've spoken to.... He has four years of film, so he's straight.

"Started every year in high school, started every year in college, didn't miss one game. We understand what we're getting. There's no surprise what he is and how he is. I think he's the most qualified quarterback for that level and what comes with that position and the face of the franchise than anyone in the draft."

Apart from Shedeur, Miami's Cam Ward is the other projected top QB pick this year. It will be interesting to see who the first one off the board will be in April.

