"Should feel somewhat like everyday": Coach Prime issues a message to women in love on Valentine's Day

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, aka "Coach Prime," always finds a way to inspire, whether on the field or off it. This Valentine’s Day, he had some special advice. In a post on X, he reminded people how women must be cherished in their lives daily, not just on Feb. 14.

Sanders urged men to make women feel loved, protected and supported every day.

“This day has a special connotation to it because some women are shown what they mean to that special someone,” Sanders wrote. “Ladies shouldn't we make u feel this way daily with our love, protection, attention, support & strength. Valentine's Day should feel somewhat like Everyday.”

But Sanders didn’t stop at just a public message. On Thursday, he made sure to check in on his daughter, Deiondra, and his grandson. Sharing a clip on Instagram, Deion sat across from Deiondra, who was dressed in a pink sweatsuit and black glasses.

“How you doing?” he said. “We're praying ourselves up, keeping ourselves full of the word.”

"I know I need to learn that right now," Deiondra told her father.

In the caption, Coach Prime wrote:

"Your greatest ability is the ability to walk away! Why involve yourself in the nonsenses of life when it’s so much Peace & Joy to be had."

Coach Prime left stunned by Keith Sweat’s surprise appearance on his show

Deion Sanders had no idea what was coming on the latest episode of his show, "We Got Time Today" with host Rocsi Diaz. The Colorado Buffaloes coach was in for a treat when Diaz built up the suspense before revealing a special guest.

“I got a little something… so can we bring the present out for,” Diaz began.

Moments later, American singer and songwriter Keith Sweat walked onto the stage. Sanders, a longtime fan, was completely taken aback. As soon as he saw Sweat, he couldn’t hold back his excitement. He jumped up to hug him.

“Man, don’t you play with me! You don’t know what this man means to me,” he told Diaz.

Watch the interaction, which was posted by Diaz on Instagram on Thursday, below:

The two had a heartwarming moment on the show as Rocsi’s surprise was a perfect gift for Coach Prime.

