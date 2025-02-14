Deion Sanders dumbfounded with co-host's Valentine's Day surprise

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders was taken aback by his Valentine's Day gift. Coach Prime, who hosts the 'We Got Time Today' show with Rocsi Diaz, received a heartwarming surprise on the show from Diaz.

Rocsi posted a snippet on Instagram, showing the moment she surprised the Buffaloes' head coach. She built up the anticipation before bringing American singer and songwriter Keith Sweat onto the stage.

Deion Sanders, a big fan of Sweat's work, was flabbergasted by the surprise. The two embraced, and Sanders humorously told Diaz not to 'play' with him because of his admiration for Keith Sweat.

"Clearly we know who is the better gift giver in this duo. Thank you @keithsweat for coming by and surprising @deionsanders," Diaz wrote in the caption.

Coach Prime is a big admirer of the singer-songwriter. In May of last year, he shared an Instagram post posing with Keith Sweat, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to do business with him.

"Rarely do we meet our heores or those that had tremendous influence in how we wanted life to be. Rarely we develop that meeting into a friendship & very rarely those heroes are who we thought they were. I'm proud that my Hero @keithsweat is 'HIM' on & off stage. I'm blessed to be in a position to do business with my HERO. Can't wait until u see what we got cooking," Coach Prime wrote.

Deion Sanders shares heartwarming post for grandson Snow

In addition to his duties as the head coach of the Buffs, Deion Sanders is embracing his new role as a grandad. On Thursday, he shared an Instagram post featuring snippets of him enjoying quality family time with Baby Snow. Deiondra Sanders gave birth to snow on Coach Prime's birthday last August.

In the post, Deion expressed his gratitude to God for the happiness in his life and the blessing of a beautiful grandson:

"I'm so Blessed it's impossible to be stressed! Lord I thank u for the gift of life and the peace to enjoy the life you've afforded me. Thank You Lord for my Grandson & His parents in Jesus name AMEN!"

Baby Snow has plenty of time to decide on his future, but Deion Sanders eagerly anticipates whether his grandson will follow in his footsteps and become the next football star in the family.

