"Colorado putting together a staff" - Fans fired up with Deion Sanders potential DL coach hire for 2025 season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been active in the transfer portal after losing a core part of his team after quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter declared for the NFL draft. The Buffs coach has not only refreshed his roster, but he has been making staffing changes as well.

On Tuesday, On3 analyst Pete Nakos revealed that Coach Prime's latest hire is former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko who will act as the new defensive line coach. Peko will replace Damione Lewis, who took the same job with the Miami Hurricanes.

Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston worked with Peko for the Bengals, who was the Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach last season before joining the Coach Prime project in Boulder.

Domata Peko played for the Michigan State Spartans between 2004 and 2005 before getting picked No. 123 overall by the Bengals in the 2006 NFL Draft. He had a 15-year NFL career with the Bengals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, and Arizona Cardinals.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Deion Sanders hiring Peko to be the new Buffs defensive line coach.

Some fans were impressed with Sander's staff building.

"Colorado putting together a staff," one fan tweeted.

"It is certainly the staff of all time," another fan tweeted.

"Prime is hiring the right people. Faulk and Peko are both home run hires," one fan tweeted.

Deion Sanders hiring NFL-experienced coaches for the Buffs

After his first season as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes flamed out to a 4-8 finish, Deion Sanders promised during an "All The Smoke" segment from April that he would only hire people with NFL experience to his staff.

"We started with the offensive and defensive coordinator, we're pros man. I went out and got some pros man, my offensive coordinator, my defensive coordinator and several physicians. In college ball, we get 10 hired positions plus the coach it's 11. Seven of the ten come from the NFL, we've got NFL experience. Inside this building we've got 179 years of NFL experience," Deion Sanders said.

Sanders promoted Pat Shurmur to be his offensive coordinator last year after demoting Sean Lewis from that position. He further hired Warren Sapp as a quality control analyst last season.

On February 7, Sanders hired Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to be his running backs coach.

"Deion is an elevator," Faulk said to ESPN about taking the Colorado RB job. "He's going to elevate you as a person, and he's going to force you to elevate your life. That's what he does. He lifts people up. A lot of the times the light may look like it's shining on him, but really he's shining the light on somebody. We're good friends. And whatever I can do to help him out I'm going to do."

The Buffs under Deion Sanders has improved markedly year-on-year after he started hiring coaches with NFL experience for his staff.

