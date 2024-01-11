Junior Colson NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Michigan LB ft. Las Vegas Raiders

Junior Colson finished off his junior season at Michigan and is expected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Colson is projected to be drafted in the fourth round after recording 95 tackles this season with the Michigan Wolverines.

As of right now, Colson has not officially declared for the draft, but if he does, here are five potential landing spots for him.

5 potential landing spots for Junior Colson

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely use a selection on a linebacker in the 2024 NFL Draft and Junior Colson would be a great fit.

Colson wouldn't be an immediate starter with the Raiders, but instead could be a backup and help out on special teams, and come into the game when called upon.

The Raiders' starting linebackers this season were Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane, and Luke Materson, and all three are pending free agents, which makes linebacker a need for Las Vegas.

#2 Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are thin at linebacker and Leighton Vander Esch may never play football again, which only adds to the hole.

Dallas was starting Micah Parsons - who is more of an edge rusher - Damone Clarke, and Markquese Bell at linebacker this season.

Bell is a pending free agent while Clarke has just one year left on his deal, so adding to the depth is needed. Junior Colson could compete for a starting job and also help out on special teams.

#3 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills' depth at linebacker got tested this season. Tremaine Edmunds left in free agency while Matt Milano suffered a season-ending injury in October. Terrel Bernard has played well in a starting role, but there are questions about Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, and Baylon Spector.

Colson is a better version of Spector, as he can help out on special teams while also being a tackling machine when he is on the field. Williams, meanwhile, has also struggled tackling this year, so adding Colson would be smart for the Bills.

#4 Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have plenty of depth at linebacker this season, but next year, that may be a different story.

Duke Riley, Cameron Goode, Jerome Baker, Calvin Munson, David Long and Andrew Van Gikel are all pending free agents. Even if the Dolphins bring some back, there is a need to add a rookie to the linebacker core who can develop into a potential starter.

Colson has all the traits to be a starting linebacker in the NFL due to his tackling and the Dolphins would be wise to add him to their linebacker room.

#5 Philadelphia Eagles

Arguably the biggest need for the Philadelphia Eagles this off-season is addressing their linebacker core.

The middle of the field has been an issue for their defense and it was so bad that Philadelphia brought in Shaquille Leonard, but he didn't help. The Eagles tackling has been a problem, which is where Colson can come in and make an immediate impact.