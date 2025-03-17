"Just give him his own wing hall at Colorado": Travis Hunter fans overjoyed with two-way star's latest achievement

Travis Hunter keeps making history, and fans can’t get enough. The Colorado Buffaloes star just won the Chuck Bednarik Award in December, during the 34th Annual College Football Awards Show on ESPN, recognizing him as college football’s top defensive player.

The honor comes after his groundbreaking Heisman Trophy win, making him the first player to also claim the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best wide receiver.

A former No. 1 high school prospect, Hunter has lived up to every expectation. Three years after leaving Collins Hill High School, he hoisted the Heisman alongside multiple accolades, including the Bednarik, Biletnikoff, and Walter Camp Awards.

After Colorado Football shared photos of him with the Bednarik Award on Instagram, fans erupted:

“AT THIS POINT JUST GIVE HIM HIS OWN WING HALL AT COLORADO. Travis need a Statue CU,” a fan wrote.

“Another award for Travis, and yet the committee for the Jim Thorpe award didn’t award him the Jim Thorpe award. Hardly anyone even knows the guy who did win the Jim Thorpe award,” one wrote.

“GREATNESS!,” another wrote.

“Man, his shelf is already full. At leave some space for the NFL,” one wrote.

“Congratulations Trav. We LOVE you,” a fan wrote.

“12 did it,” another wrote.

According to Sports Illustrated, the New England Patriots have positioned themselves for a big draft move and could target Hunter with the No. 4 pick.

Travis Hunter is ready to prove again

Travis Kelce knows the game inside and out. With 13 years in the NFL, the Chiefs tight end understands what it takes to succeed. As the NFL Draft approaches, one of the most intriguing prospects is Colorado’s Travis Hunter.

Kelce believes Hunter is best suited for defense. TE said on the New Heights podcast:

“I think he’s proven that he needs to play on both sides of the ball,” Kelce said. “I think it’s easier for him to be on the field all the time as a defensive player. And then, offensively, coming in on certain plays.”

Hunter responded on The Travis Hunter Show:

“I have to prove that I can do it,” he said. "So that’s my main thing. I’mma prove that I’m gonna do it, and I can do it. He’s not telling no lie. I still got to prove it.”

The big question: Will his new team let Travis Hunter play both ways? Hunter is ready to prove he can. Now, it’s up to the NFL to decide.

