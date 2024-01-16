"Just gonna stop watching football": Amid reports of Los Angeles Chargers interest in Jim Harbaugh, Dallas fans react with fury

The Los Angeles Chargers are eyeing Jim Harbaugh as their next coach, according to a report. The Michigan Wolverines coach, who celebrated their national title parade on Saturday, is scheduled to meet with the Chargers in person on Monday.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Harbaugh will take his time to decide on his future and that the Chargers are still interviewing other candidates for the job.

“Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is meeting later today with the Los Angeles Chargers in his first interview of this hiring cycle, per league sources,” Schefter tweeted.

However, Harbaugh's potential move to the Chargers has sparked a backlash from some Dallas fans, who expressed their anger and frustration on social media.

“Can we divert his plane to Dallas, weather is iffy, but we need a coach, QB, Defense Coordinator, a new line, a real GM!, if not a new owner! This one is so bad I'm not even mad, just gonna stop watching football... done! Smdh,” a Dallas fan wrote.

“Tell Jerry Jones to make the call immediately,” one wrote.

“The one thing that people always look past is that Jerry Jones is the problem. An owner shouldn't have post-game press conference, he needs to give up power,” another one wrote.

“There's zero chance Harbaugh would work with (Jerry) Jones,” one commented.

“Jesus PLZ come to Dallas,” a fan wrote.

“Dallas is a horrible place for an accomplished and established head coach,” another fan wrote.

“(Justin) Herbert MVP next year if this happens,” a Chargers fan wrote.

“Coach Harbaugh isn't leaving Adam! You know this. I know this. Michigan knows this,” another wrote.

“I don't like him or his brother. At least John has some loyalty,” one tweeted.

“Bring him to Dallas!!!!” a fan wrote.

Jim Harbaugh leaves the Michigan option on the table

According to reports, Harbaugh has not ruled out staying at Michigan, but he is also weighing his NFL options. Harbaugh dodged questions about his future at a media event on Dec. 27 at Disneyland before the Rose Bowl.

“Just very focused on taking care of business today and see if we can’t do the same tomorrow,” Harbaugh said.

The Chargers are one of seven teams trying to find their perfect match for vacancies, along with Atlanta, Carolina, Las Vegas, Seattle, Tennessee and Washington.

Ultimately, only time will tell whether Jim Harbaugh will stay with the Michigan Wolverines or start a new chapter in the NFL.

